Red Sox option Brayan Bello to minors after disastrous start to 2026 season

The Red Sox have had enough of Brayan Bello.

Boston optioned the struggling right-hander to Triple-A Worcester, as first reported by Dan Roche of WBZ.

Bello was rocked on Thursday in the series finale against the Orioles. The righty went five innings in the 8-2 loss to Baltimore, struggling out of the gate, throwing 40 pitches in the first inning. He allowed six runs, five hits and three walks while also hitting a batter in the frame before settling down.

As a starter, Bello has been brutal, owning a 10.35 ERA in 35 2/3 innings, giving up 41 earned runs over eight starts, compared to a 0.71 ERA (25 1/3 innings, two earned runs) as a bulk reliever following an opener.

Brayan Bello was optioned to the TrIple-AAA @WooSox after today’s Red Sox loss to the Orioles - sources tell @WBZ — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) June 5, 2026

“Just stop talking about bullpen and starting games,” an angry Bello said through translator Carlos Villoria Benítez. “I’ve always been a starter. And when I’ve been successful as a starter, nobody has questioned whether I have to be in the bullpen or starting games.”

It’s hard to ignore his lackluster performance considering the only time he’s pitched well has been as a reliever behind an opener.

“Just stop that talk because I’m just having a bad season. That’s it,” Bello said. “It’s not whether I’m a starter or I’m a reliever. I’m just having a bad season. But I know I can turn it around. I always have. And I think I will.”

Bello was asked if he might benefit from a short stint in the minors to figure things out in a less demanding environment; he said, “I’m not thinking about that.”

“I’m thinking about making my adjustments in the big leagues,” Bello said. “I have a big league contract. That doesn’t mean the bosses ... will take that into consideration. But I’m a big leaguer. I’m a big league starting pitcher. And I’ll make my adjustments here.”

Brayan Bello’s final numbers before his demotion:



12 Games - 8 GS (61 IP)

6.34 ERA/5.02 FIP

6.5 K/9

3.5 BB/9

1.5 HR/9

49.5 GB%



He has 3 more years remaining on his current deal, with a player option for $21 MM in 2030. pic.twitter.com/950V999ZMj — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 5, 2026

Bello is headed back to the minors, where the Red Sox hope he can finally uncover what’s gone wrong during a disastrous 2026 season.

“I don’t really know what’s going on,” Bello said. “I think I have the same mentality whether I’m starting or relieving. So obviously I don’t know.”

Interim manager Chad Tracy didn’t dismiss the question when asked if Bello could benefit from time at Triple-A Worcester.

“I don’t know,” Tracy said. “We’ll talk more about that. There’s topics there that I want to discuss with everybody inside and be on the same page with all that kind of stuff.”

Tracy described Bello’s first innings as a starter “a struggle.”

“They hit him hard and of (all) the innings that was probably his worst strike-throwing inning,” Tracy said. “I think we were at around 50% .... He got behind in some counts and they jumped him on some early count stuff and put a big number up there.”

Taking Bello’s spot on the roster will be newly acquired lefty Joe La Sorsa, who the Sox acquired from the Pirates, following the series loss to the Orioles.

The Red Sox have acquired left-handed reliever Joe La Sorsa from the Pirates, per to @AriA1exander.



La Sorsa exercised his Upward Mobility Clause at the start of June, just like Kahnle. 28 years old. 57 IP from 2023-2025 in the bigs. 5.21 ERA/5.39 FIP. pic.twitter.com/RlOJ2WoWoD — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 4, 2026