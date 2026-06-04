Mike's Musings: A thought (or three) on every defensive player on the roster

I promised you one thought on each player currently on the Patriots' defensive roster. And because I deliver like USPS (pre-recent times), it awaits your eager eyes. Also, this time, because I was roasting like a toasted cheeser (The Sandlot), I wrote more than one thought. As always, tips are accepted.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

Milton Williams: I can nitpick and say I’d like him to be more consistent as a run defender and do a better job of finishing (16.7% missed tackles), but there are also times where he wins so quickly that it’s damn near impossible to break down and square someone up. Williams got paid and is still driven to be the best. That’s not always a lock.

Christian Barmore: Had a near two-month stretch where he barely laid a finger on the quarterback. That should never be, even when he is the “sacrificial lamb” in two-man pass rush games. Barmore sandwiched that with some impactful play, though he laid an egg in the Super Bowl. Be more consistent.

Cory Durden: Terrific find last season, and impactful, including an excellent playoff run. Makes no money. Could be an extension candidate. The clear starter on the nose.