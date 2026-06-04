Brayan Bello rocked for six first-inning runs in Red Sox' 8-2 loss to Orioles

It was another disastrous start for Brayan Bello. It’s mystifying that the first inning of a baseball game has become his ultimate kryptonite.

Bello threw 40 pitches in the first inning, allowing six runs, five hits and three walks while also hitting a batter, as the Red Sox dropped the series finale with the Orioles on Thursday afternoon, 8-2.

The righty now owns a 10.35 ERA in 35 2/3 innings, giving up 41 earned runs over eight starts, compared to a 0.71 ERA (25 1/3 innings, two earned runs) as a bulk reliever following an opener.

“It just feels like for us to be successful, we need Bello to start,” interim manager Chad Tracy said before the game. “I mean, we’ve beat a dead horse with this. Like, we start him, it doesn’t go well. The opener doesn’t do well. Why did you open? At the end of the day, we need this guy to pitch.”

Bello faced 12 batters in the first inning that started with Taylor Ward lacing the first pitch of the game 402 feet to dead center for a leadoff double and then would score on an Alley Rutschman single two batters later.

Adley gets us on the board! pic.twitter.com/c2jefrZKv3 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 4, 2026

Pete Alonso grounded into a double play, but Leody Taveras kept the inning alive by sneaking a single through the left side of the infield, plating Gunnar Henderson.

Samuel Basallo went from first to third on the play, but a strong throw from Wilyer Abreu in right field made for a very close play.

Tracy did call for a replay of the play at third base, but it was ruled too late, and the challenge was not honored. Coby Mayo delivered a massive blow, clearing the loaded bases with a two-out double to make it 5-0.

The Orioles added another run on an RBI single by Ward and loaded the bases again before the Red Sox finally got out of the inning thanks to a successful ABS challenge by Carlos Narvaez, who stole strike three for Bello against Rutschman.

Taylor plates another as the O’s bat around! pic.twitter.com/pOFjGlUgll — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 4, 2026

Once Bello mercifully got out of the first inning, he pitched scoreless innings in the second, third and fourth before allowing two more runs in the fifth inning. In all, he allowed eight runs, seven hits and three walks while striking out four. He threw 108 pitches, 72 for strikes.

As Garrett Crochet inches closer to coming off the injured list, the obvious thing for the Red Sox to do is either place Bello on the IL with some ailment or option him to Triple-A Worcester. Until then, the Sox need to figure out the best course of action for Bello, who is done talking about being in the bullpen.

“Just stop talking about bullpen and starting games,” Bello said after the game. “I’ve always been a starter. And when I’ve been successful as a starter, nobody has questioned whether I have to be in the bullpen or starting games. So starting from there, just stop that talk because I’m just having a bad season. That’s it. It’s not whether I’m a starter or I’m a reliever. I’m just having a bad season. But I know I can turn it around. I always have. And I think I will.”

Orioles starter Trevor Rogers didn’t make things much easier for the Sox; the righty shut down the lineup through the first half of the game, retiring the first 11 batters he faced while carrying a no-hitter into the bottom of the fifth.