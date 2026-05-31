Jarren Duran homers again as Red Sox rally to beat Guardians 9-4





The Red Sox made a habit of breaking games open late against the Guardians during this series.

For the second straight day, Boston erupted for six runs in the seventh inning, turning a one-run deficit into a 9-4 victory over Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.

Trailing 4-3 entering the seventh, the Red Sox offense came alive against two of the Guardians’ top relievers, Colin Holderman and Tim Herrin. Remarkably, all six runs scored in the inning came with two outs.

The rally began with Connor Wong drawing a one-out walk, followed by a Carlos Narváez single and a Jarren Duran walk to load the bases. With two outs, Wilyer Abreu worked a walk to tie the game at 4-4.

The Guardians are out of ABS challenges and couldn't ask for a review on a 3-2 offering from Tim Herrin.



Called ball four to force in a run. Masataka Yoshida follows with a two-run single, and it's 6-4 Boston. pic.twitter.com/pRfjB2oKgS — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) May 31, 2026

Boston benefited from the rules surrounding MLB’s Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system during the pivotal at-bat. On a full count, Herrin appeared to catch the edge of the strike zone with a pitch to Abreu, but it was called ball four. Replay showed the pitch likely clipped the zone, but the Guardians had already exhausted their unsuccessful challenges earlier in the game, leaving them unable to appeal the call.

As a result, Wong trotted home with the tying run. Had the pitch been ruled strike three, the inning would have ended and the rally never would have materialized.

Instead, the Red Sox kept the line moving.

The next batter, Masataka Yoshida, delivered a clutch RBI single to put Boston in front.

Masa with a clutch swing! pic.twitter.com/F6QJfmp1TO — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 31, 2026

Cleveland then turned to Codi Heuer out of the bullpen, but the damage only continued. Isiah Kiner-Falefa jumped on the first pitch he saw and lined an RBI single to make it 7-4 before Caleb Durbin ripped his first career triple, driving in two more runs and putting the game out of reach.

For Yoshida, the go-ahead hit served as redemption after a difficult defensive moment earlier in the afternoon.

After the Red Sox reclaimed a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning, José Ramírez lifted what appeared to be a routine fly ball to left field. Yoshida seemed to lose track of it completely as the ball dropped several feet behind him. Ramírez raced into second with a game-tying RBI double, a play that briefly swung momentum back in Cleveland’s favor.

“It’s tough, ‘cuz you can’t catch what you can’t see,” Chad Tracy said of Yoshida’s misplay. “It stinks, but it happens.”

While the offense stole the spotlight late, Ranger Suárez turned in one of his more uneven outings of the season.

The left-hander matched his season-high with 10 strikeouts but labored through five innings, twice loading the bases and surrendering the lead on multiple occasions. Suárez allowed four earned runs on eight hits while walking two and throwing 93 pitches, 58 for strikes.

“I think the last couple I’ve just been battling, battling with each pitch, battling with each inning,” Suarez told reporters via translator. “I mean, 10 strikeouts is good, but four runs, I’d rather prevent the runs from coming in.”

Despite the rocky performance, it marked just the sixth time in Boston’s last 28 games, dating back to April 25, that a Red Sox starter has allowed more than three earned runs.

Suárez retired the side in order in the first inning, but it proved to be his only clean frame of the afternoon.

Cleveland grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second after Rhys Hoskins opened the inning with a walk, David Fry doubled, and Kyle Manzardo was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Austin Hedges capitalized with a two-run single before Brayan Rocchio grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Hedges entered the game with an .823 OPS against left-handed pitching and finished with two more RBI, giving him six on the season.

Duran continued to pace Boston’s offense, launching his 10th home run of the season. Nine of those home runs have come during the month of May, the most by a Red Sox player in a calendar month since Rafael Devers hit 10 in April 2023.

A leadoff laser for Jarren Duran 💥 pic.twitter.com/EVyH1HZYOo — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2026

Guardians starter Tanner Bibee allowed three runs on six hits over six innings while striking out five and walking one. Duran’s leadoff blast was Bibee’s MLB-leading fourth leadoff home run allowed this season and his third surrendered over his last five starts. After the rough opening, however, Bibee settled in and retired nine of the next 10 hitters he faced.

The Red Sox bullpen ensured Cleveland never mounted a comeback.

Jovani Morán, Tyron Guerrero, and Greg Weissert combined for three scoreless innings before Aroldis Chapman took the ball in the ninth. Boston planned to use the veteran closer regardless of the score, as he had not pitched since May 20.

Cameron DeLauter singled with one out, but Chapman responded by striking out Hoskins and Fry to seal the victory and secure the series win.

The Red Sox finished May with a 13-14 record, a slight improvement from their 11-15 mark in April, and enter June at 25-33 overall.

Boston is off on Monday before beginning a stretch of nine consecutive division games. The homestand opens Tuesday with a three-game series against Baltimore at Fenway Park before the club heads back on the road next weekend.

Probable Pitching Matchups:

Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. ET: Shane Baz (2-5, 4.48 ERA) vs. Connelly Early (5-2, 2.95 ERA)

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. ET: Chris Bassitt (4-3, 5.06 ERA) vs. Payton Tolle (2-2, 2.61 ERA)

Thursday, 1:35 p.m. ET: Trevor Rogers (2-6, 6.84 ERA) vs. TBD (Brayan Bello or an opener ahead of him)

Garrett Crochet Setback

Before Sunday’s series-clinching win over Cleveland, the Red Sox received some concerning news regarding ace Garrett Crochet’s recovery timeline.