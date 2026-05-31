Bedard: New England, Patriots come out to support Maye Family Foundation as it makes its imprint





WORCESTER — Drake Maye is only entering his third season as the Patriots' quarterback, but he's already starting to make an imprint on the local community as he debuted his inaugural MayeDay Family Foundation celebrity softball tournament on Sunday at a sold-out Polar Park.

"I think it's awesome," Maye said before the game. "Thanks to WooSox and Worcester for having us out. Hopefully, we have a great crowd and the rain holds off, and thanks to the players. It's just for the kids, you know, for Boston Children's, that's what we want to do. It means a lot to us, and you look forward to having a great day out here."

Maye's wife, Ann Michael, is co-chair of the foundation, and the entire Maye family was on hand, including all three brothers.

"We're so excited to be here and able to do this and help the kids at Boston Children's Hospital," Ann Michael said. "It's just super exciting, so fun."

With the event selling out, the Mayes continue to be amazed at how New England has embraced them.

"Yeah, they've embraced us since I got drafted," Maye said. "Really love these fans, you know, love playing for him, I love getting to meet him, hopefully sign some more tonight, and just thankful for being here. ... I think it shows that you bring some energy back to the city, and in all sports, you know how much this city loves sports."

"It's all been such a whirlwind," Ann Michael said. "I feel like everything happened so, so fast. I mean, I was literally in college two years ago today, probably. So it's so crazy, but so cool to see all the people, and everyone's just been so great, so kind to us, received us so well, and so we've grown to love this place in a short amount of time. So it's awesome to see something like this, such a great turnout, how our ideas on a whim kind of turned into something so cool. It's awesome."





Highlights from the night:

• After being down most of the night, Maye's team nearly came back to win, but ended up being edged 17-16. Maye appeared to hit a walk-off three-run homer, but the teams changed to allow a fielder beyond the fence. Maye's homer was an out, and Zdeno Chara was doubled off. Will Campbell popped out to end the game.

• Mike Vrabel received a couple of loud ovations over the course of the night.

• Christian Gonzalez, who has stayed away from most offseason activities in his pursuit of a contract extension, took part in the game as the captain of the blue team. He did not speak to reporters, but Marcus Jones basically confirmed Gonzalez is handling his business.

“He means a lot. When it comes down to it, we support him and also the organization,” Jones said. “At the end of the day, that’s their thing. We’re ready when it comes down to him. I know he’s always one of those guys where no matter where he’s at, he’s always working. It’s a day-by-day thing. I’ve been in the situation of learning about how contract negotiations stuff goes about. At the end of the day, they want what’s best for them, and he wants what’s best for him.

“We’re not rushing it when it comes down to it. At the end of the day, we all know the value that he comes (with) when it comes down to our team.”

• Romeo Doubs toppled over the right-field temporary fence on the first hit of the game. Later, he allowed a fly ball to drop over his head. Later, he dropped another fly ball. And then another, before moving to the infield and making a great play at third base.

Let's hope Doubs tracks deep footballs better than he does softballs. I will say, he looked good going to his right to snag a line drive. #betteroverthemiddle

• Rhamondre Stevenson had his legs taken out from under him but was OK after a pickle.

• Patriots home runs: Mack Hollins (2) left field, center field. Romeo Doubs went opposite field. Drake Maye to center. Will Campbell, right center. Mike Ownenu, left-field line. Robert Spillane, center field. Tommy DeVito, left field. Christian Gonzalez, right center. Brenden Schooler, left field. Efton Chism, right field. ... And then I lost interest. The fences were too close, about 225 feet.

• Patriots on hand: Brenden Schooler, Tommy DeVito, Marcus Jones, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Hunter Henry, Christian Gonzalez, Robert Spillane, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu, Julian Edelman, Jack Westover, Will Campbell, Mike Vrabel, Rhamondre Stevenson, Romeo Doubs, Bryce Baringer, Efton Chism.

• Hockey: Will Smith (Sharks/Lexington/Boston College), Matt Berniers (Kraken/Hingham), Zedno Chara, Megan Keller, Jillian Saulnier.

• Smith and Drake Maye tied for the home run title (over third finalist Will Campbell), but the host awarded the trophy to the NHL standout. DeMario Douglas won the target throwing competition over Schooler and Baringer.

Maye gets loose with Mike Onwenu (left) and Jared Wilson.