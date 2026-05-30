Haggerty: Steeves motivated after 'pain' of late season B's swoon

Alex Steeves was a bit of a forgotten man with the Boston Bruins in the second half of Boston’s regular season.

The 26-year-old finished a solid first NHL season with nine goals and 16 points in 43 games, along with a plus-6 rating, while averaging 11:55 of ice time and parlayed that into a two-year NHL contract extension worth $3.25 million that will keep him in the NHL for the foreseeable future.

Interestingly, Steeves played just 10 games in the second half of the regular season after signing that extension in late January and fell out of the regular forward rotation with Mikey Eyssimont and waiver pickup Lukas Reichel soaking up most of the playing time in the second half. The forward's game isn't dazzling, eye-popping skill and his skating speed is "good enough" rather than "blazing", but he is strong on the puck, wins a lot of his battles and plays the kind of hard skill-style that can make for a really effective bottom-6 forward at the NHL level.

21 can do something for ya!



Alex Steeves parks in the slot to polish off a pass from Mikey Eyssimont. It’s 1-1 at Raymond James Stadium. pic.twitter.com/J9ejn18UmD — Kasey Hudson (@TheSportsKase) February 2, 2026

Steeves and Eyssimont did play in the last couple of playoff games when the Bruins decided to step up their forechecking attack, and understandably looked at his season as a nice stepping stone toward better things as Bruins breakup day while freely admitting he didn’t love mostly being in the doghouse down the stretch.

“A lot of pain, honestly. Like it was probably the most painful stretch of my career, honestly. I'm a competitor like most of us are, and I want to play, and I didn't play very much,” said Steeves during Bruins breakup day back at the beginning of the month. “So I'm gonna try to keep that pain with me this summer in a good way. Not in a heavy way, but in a good way. And, like I said, just keep getting better. That's what it's been my whole career and that's what I'll continue to do. But it was a really good first year. It's a tremendous organization and this is where I want to be.”

Steeves used that experience and motivation when added to Team USA’s roster for the 2026 IIHF World Championships in Switzerland and was one of the US team’s most effective forwards with a goal and three points in eight games while topping 15 minutes of ice time per game as a consistent top-6 guy on that team.

Steeves wasn’t one of the big-time scorers like Matthew Tkachuk, Isaac Howard and Tommy Novak or even Columbus tough guy Mathieu Olivier, but he was a penalty killer, a strong forechecker and the kind of guy who looked like he could, and should, be a bottom-6 regular at the NHL level moving forward. It was a solid reminder of what Steeves can do when confidence is high and he's playing up to his solid skill and grit levels.

Five goals in five games for Alex Steeves, who has been an absolute find for the Boston Bruins organization. Once again the B’s pro scouts are finding quality players from other organization’s American League teams pic.twitter.com/0Ln3QTMn7N — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) December 5, 2025