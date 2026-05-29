Giardi: NFL Notebook - Williams hasn't forgotten pain of SB loss; plus, Onwenu gets guarantee

As one of just a handful of players on the Patriots roster who earned a Super Bowl, Milton Williams knows very well what achieving that goal means and just how good it feels.

But he also knows the flip side of that coin. The 27-year-old has been on the wrong side of the ‘Big Game’ twice, losing in ‘23 to the Chiefs and, of course, last year to the Seahawks. He said there is no doubt that the losses are what he remembers more.

“Definitely,” he confirmed after an OTA practice earlier this week. “Because you always just think about the plays that you miss or plays that you could have capitalized on. They just stick with you forever.

“I remember plays from my first couple of years in the league that I could have made, but on a big stage like that, you know, not getting a job done, you just kind of replay those plays in your mind, wake up in the middle of the night thinking about it. But it's just fuel for the next day. Wake up and figure out what we're getting better at today, and when that time comes, be ready.”