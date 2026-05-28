Red Sox bullpen collapses in sixth leading to 10-2 loss to Braves

The series finale between the Red Sox and Braves at Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon featured a compelling pitching matchup between one of Boston’s potential future rotation anchors and their former ace and World Series champion.

In the end, however, the showdown between Payton Tolle and Chris Sale was overshadowed by yet another Red Sox bullpen collapse.

With the game tied 2-2 entering the sixth inning, Boston’s relief corps unraveled completely. Danny Coulombe and Greg Weissert combined to allow five runs in a disastrous sixth inning that turned a tightly contested game into a blowout as the Braves rolled to a 10-2 victory.

The inning spiraled quickly for Boston.

The Red Sox walked three consecutive batters, including a bases-loaded free pass to Mike Yastrzemski that forced home the go-ahead run. Moments later, Ronald Acuña Jr. delivered the knockout punch, crushing a grand slam into the Green Monster seats to blow the game wide open.

For Weissert, the outing continued an alarming trend. The right-hander has now allowed 13 of 22 inherited runners to score this season, further cementing what has become one of Boston’s biggest bullpen problems. Craig Breslow should consider alternatives such as Zack Kelly or Tommy Kahnle while allowing Weissert an opportunity to reset at Triple-A Worcester.

The loss dropped Boston to 23-32 overall and 9-19 at Fenway Park. The Red Sox are now 5-12-1 in series play this season.

Much of the pregame attention centered around Sale’s return to Fenway Park.

The former Red Sox ace entered the afternoon with a 1.89 ERA and 72 strikeouts across 62 innings in 10 starts this season, continuing to pitch like one of the premier left-handers in baseball.

Boston did make Sale work throughout the afternoon.

The Red Sox consistently put runners on base early and forced the veteran to throw 96 pitches over five innings. Boston placed runners in scoring position in each of the first four innings, though Sale repeatedly escaped trouble before Atlanta finally struck first in the fourth.

The Braves pieced together four consecutive hits against Tolle in the inning, including a comebacker off the bat of Jorge Mateo that struck the rookie left-hander and plated the game’s first run.

Mateo stays hitting the ball and now we got a run on the board pic.twitter.com/kZSNsE4Ru9 — Brave Yard Shift (@BraveYardShift) May 28, 2026

Tolle immediately gave a thumbs up toward the dugout after being hit by the liner and stayed in the game.

Dominic Smith followed with an RBI single to extend Atlanta’s lead to 2-0 before Tolle escaped further damage by striking out Sandy León with runners at second and third.

Boston answered immediately in the bottom half.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa drew a leadoff walk before Caleb Durbin ripped a double down the left-field line to score Boston’s first run. Durbin advanced to third on the throw home and later scored on Jarren Duran’s RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

Durbin finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in one of his better offensive performances of the season.

Tolle recorded two more outs in the fifth inning before his afternoon came to an end with his pitch count climbing to 94.

The rookie allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings on five hits while walking two and striking out seven. Though he attacked the zone throughout the outing, Atlanta consistently extended at-bats and forced him into several labor-intensive innings.

The Braves repeatedly spoiled pitches and elevated Tolle’s pitch count. He threw 27 pitches in the third inning, 28 more in the fourth, and another 21 in the fifth. Across those three frames alone, Atlanta hitters recorded four separate at-bats in which they fouled off at least three pitches.

The left-hander threw 54 four-seam fastballs, 26 sinkers, and 11 cutters while mixing in just two curveballs and one changeup. According to Baseball Savant, his four-seamer touched 98.3 mph and averaged 96.6 mph throughout the outing.

Despite the loss, Tolle once again showed flashes of why the organization views him as a significant piece of Boston’s future rotation. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, the bullpen once again erased any chance of turning a competitive game into a victory.

Boston will now head to Cleveland to open a three-game series against the Guardians on Friday night at Progressive Field.

The Red Sox have not yet announced whether Brayan Bello (2-5, 6.43 ERA) will start traditionally or once again pitch behind an opener. Cleveland is expected to counter with right-hander Slade Cecconi (3-5, 5.18 ERA).

Red Sox Injury Updates

The Red Sox placed reliever Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list Thursday afternoon with left knee inflammation. The move is retroactive to May 25.

To fill Whitlock’s spot on the active roster, Boston recalled left-hander Tyler Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester. Samaniego had been optioned to the minors last week when the Red Sox reinstated Danny Coulombe from the injured list.

Whitlock last pitched Sunday against the Twins and later revealed he hyperextended his knee while pitching on the rain-soaked mound at Fenway Park.