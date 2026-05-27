Haggerty: 2021 Draft class looking like a total bust for Bruins

The Boston Bruins basked in a lot of victories, both moral and literal, during this past season when they pushed to 100 points during the regular season and then made it back to the Stanley Cup playoffs after a painful hiatus during the previous season. But the 2024-25 dumpster fire of a hockey campaign and the obvious talent gap that the Black and Gold faced this past season can be traced back to a period of fallow drafts from 2018-2021 that featured first-round busts, few NHL players produced and a handful of draft picks that never even signed with the organization.

Much like the 2019 Stanley Cup Final version of the B’s were paying the price for a subpar 2015 draft class, these current talent-challenged B’s rosters are paying the price for a number of draft classes that were pretty much failures over a long four-year period of futility.

With former first-round Fabian Lysell’s days in the Bruins organization likely numbered at this point, the 2021 NHL Draft class for Boston looks like a total and complete loss for the Black and Gold. Oskar Jellvik (fifth round pick) signed last week with Rogle BK in the Swedish Elite League after an injury-plagued career at Boston College and will start his pro career in Europe rather than North America.

Brett Harrison, Owen Pederson, Ryan Mast, Drew Bavaro, Chris Pelosi, Beckett Hendrickson, Oskar Jellvik & Matthieu Caron won Bruins Development Camp 3-on-3 tourney. Unfortunately it looked like Jellvik hurt his knee when he was hauled down by Loke Johansson in the trophy game 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HYCDi5OiBK — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) July 4, 2024

“Oskar will fit in very well with us. He comes with high drive where he competes in every situation, good game sense where he finds the right spaces both with and without the puck,” said Rogle GM Hampus Sjöström of the 23-year-old, who finished with 23 goals and 75 points in a little over 100 games with the Eagles. “Coming from a couple of injury-ridden seasons but where he has now got his body back on track and we will help him unlock the high potential we know he possesses.”

Providence College netminder Phillip Svedeback (fourth round pick) does not look like he’s going to sign with the Bruins, either, after Boston signed undrafted Merrimack goalie Max Lungren to a contract earlier this spring.

And others like Brett Harrison (third round pick) and Ryan Mast (sixth round pick) have already been traded out of the organization after failing to establish themselves even at the AHL level.

Seventh-round pick Andre Gasseau is also likely not to sign with the Bruins and instead opt for free agency in August after completing his fourth year at Boston College, reportedly because the Bruins did not want to guarantee him NHL action at the end of this past season.

2021 7th rounder Andre Gasseau still not signed, and with word going around that he might not and could push free agency on August 15th per @MarkDivver. The Bruins 2021 Draft

now looks like



Fabian Lysell: Providence for 4th year



Brett Harrison: Providence for 3 years, then… — Robert Chalmers (@IvanIvanlvan) March 30, 2026

Fellow seventh-rounder Ty Gallagher is still with the organization and had seven goals and 20 points with the P-Bruins last season.

In fact, there are a number of players picked over a yearly draft class span from 2018-2021 (Quin Olson, Dustyn McFaul, Axel Andersson, Curtis Hall, Matias Mantykivi) that either stayed in Europe, couldn’t establish themselves at the AHL or never graduated from the ECHL in a particularly dry spell for Boston’s scouting and drafting arm of the organization.

At the other end of the spectrum, there are only three established NHL players developed over that same time period, with Mason Lohrei, Johnny Beecher, and Jakub Lauko to show for four years of drafting and development work.

Lohrei has turned into an emerging NHL top 4 defenseman that may be traded this summer, Beecher was lost on waivers to Calgary this past season after never living up to his first-round draft status and Lauko is back playing hockey in Czechia after bouncing between the Bruins and Wild over the last few seasons.