There's just under a month left until the 2026 NBA Draft. The Boston Celtics have the No. 27 and No. 40 picks.

Simultaneously, free agency is just a week after that. And trades could happen anytime. This is a crucial period, not just for next season's Celtics, but for the Celtics of the future.

Let's get down to business.

A couple of quick housekeeping notes before the Q&A:

- I'm more than happy to have a back-and-forth in the comment section. We don't ever have to agree on something. That's the nature of life. Just please try to be respectful. That's all I ask.

- That's it, really, but I want to double down on that. We may not agree on everything. I may share takes and opinions you don't like. But as long as we're all kind, I'm happy to have a conversation in the comment section. I know emotions are high, but it's okay to disagree.

So, all that being said:

It's question time. Click the bubble, leave your question in the comments, and I'll make sure to respond. A couple of things:

- Double-check previous comments to make sure you don't ask the same question.

- I will change the title to 'Completed Q&A' once the time is over (about an hour or two after I begin, so roughly 10:00 p.m.). Until then, feel free to ask away.

- Ask as many questions as you'd like, just make sure to do so in separate comments, so I can answer them all individually.