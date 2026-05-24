Jaylen Brown named to All-NBA Second Team

The NBA Communications team officially revealed the 2025-26 All-NBA Teams. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was named to the All-NBA Second Team, falling just short of First Team honors.

Based on the votes of 100 media members, Brown fell just one slot short of a spot on First Team, ending 30 voting points behind Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.

Players received five points for First-Team votes, three points for Second-Team votes, and one point for Third-Team votes. Brown ended with 384 points, while Cunningham tallied 414.

The First Team is comprised of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic -- the only two unanimous First Team selections -- San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, and Cunningham.

Joining Brown on the Second Team are LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.

Lastly, the Third Team is Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, Pistons center Jalen Duren, and Thunder center Chet Holmgren.

The first two names left off the teams are Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (26 points) and Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (14 points), though neither was particularly close to Holmgren, who finished with 87 points, the fewest of any player who made the Third Team.

BSJ Analysis

Brown had a real case for a First Team nod. Both Doncic and Cunningham finished the season with fewer than the necessary 65 games played, but each received an exception from the league to make them eligible for end-of-season awards.

Cunningham (63 games) missed a chunk of games at the end of the season due to a collapsed lung, and Doncic (64 games) missed two games in December for the birth of his child overseas.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards also appealed for the same exception but was denied.