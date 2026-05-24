Giardi: Mike's Musings with a thought (or three) on each offensive player

I set out to write one sentence about every player on the Patriots' offense as OTAs ramp up this week (defense will come later). But I was feeling generous with my time (also, the weather this Holiday weekend has been garbage). Hence, more than just one sentence. Send checks to me. Or well-wishes and good tidings. If not, keep it to yourself.

QUARTERBACKS

Drake Maye: Man, oh man, did he go bananas during the regular season in year two. Per TruMedia, Maye had the 8th-best season in terms of success rate since 2013 (the stats get wonky pre-2013). His year was also 10th over that time in EPA per dropback. And, on paper, the Pats have improved the pieces around him. If Maye has another big season, this organization should be in the mix for playoff football from here until further notice.

Tommy DeVito: Based on his growth in the Josh McDaniels system, the Pats felt comfortable signing DeVito to a two-year extension while cutting Joshua Dobbs. Was inactive for all 21 games last season. Has eight career starts.

Behren Morton: His arm showed real life at rookie mini-camp. Comes from a heavy shotgun/spread offense at Texas Tech, so there may be a learning curve here. In a perfect world, he develops quickly and does to DeVito what DeVito did to Dobbs.

RUNNING BACKS

Rhamondre Stevenson: The Pats have an out in his contract after this season. Vrabel stood by him after some early fumbling issues in ‘25 and was rewarded by Stevenson becoming an indispensable piece of the offense. Averaged 4.6 yards per carry, tying the second-best number of his career (he averaged 5.0 in his only 1,000-yard campaign back in ‘22).

TreVeyon Henderson: Despite putting up good numbers (911 yards rushing and 10 TDs), Henderson got just 35 postseason touches (to Stevenson’s 70). Need to show improved vision and become a more dependable pass protector.

Terrell Jennings: Has 36 carries over two seasons, averaging 3.6 yards per tote. Faced homelessness multiple times as a youth, and spent many a night staying with Pop Douglas’ grandmother in Jacksonville, Florida.

Lan Larison: Missed last year after suffering a foot injury in August. Impressive collegiate tape at UC-Davis. Could make a push as a third-down back/returner.

Jam Miller: The 7th rounder is already built like an NFL back.

Myles Montgomery: Got more money as a UDFA RB than Miller did as a draft pick: $272,500 ($247,500 salary and $25K signing bonus).

Reggie Gilliam: The Patriots have made a real commitment to run the ball better this year. Gilliam is a huge piece of that. He also feels he’s been underutilized as a playmaker.

Jack Westover: Did the best he could playing that hybrid fullback/tight end role. That’s going to be his best bet to stick around in year two.

Brock Lampe: Was sought after as a UDFA, then suffered a season-ending injury. Now faces a long road to make the team after the Gilliam signing.

WIDE RECEIVERS