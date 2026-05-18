BSJ Live Q&A: Simone on Celtics/NBA, 8:00 p.m. Tuesday 05.19.2026

The offseason is fully upon us, and the Boston Celtics have a busy summer ahead of them. If they want to improve heading into next season, changes could be necessary.

So, what changes should the Celtics make? What trade ideas do you have? Who should Boston target in free agency?

A couple of quick housekeeping notes before the Q&A:

- I'm more than happy to have a back-and-forth in the comment section. We don't ever have to agree on something. That's the nature of life. Just please try to be respectful. That's all I ask.

- That's it, really, but I want to double down on that. We may not agree on everything. I may share takes and opinions you don't like. But as long as we're all kind, I'm happy to have a conversation in the comment section. I know emotions are high, but it's okay to disagree.

So, all that being said:

It's question time. Click the bubble, leave your question in the comments, and I'll make sure to respond. A couple of things:

- Double-check previous comments to make sure you don't ask the same question.

- I will change the title to 'Completed Q&A' once the time is over (about an hour or two after I begin, so roughly 10:00 p.m.). Until then, feel free to ask away.

- Ask as many questions as you'd like, just make sure to do so in separate comments, so I can answer them all individually.