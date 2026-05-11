BSJ Live Q&A: Simone on Celtics/NBA, 8:00 p.m. Tuesday 05.11.2026

The Boston Celtics' season has come and gone. They got bounced by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, blowing a 3-1 lead in the process.

It was brutal. It was ugly. And per Brad Stevens' exit interview, it was unacceptable. So, I'm sure there are plenty of questions.

A couple of quick housekeeping notes before the Q&A:

- I'm more than happy to have a back-and-forth in the comment section. We don't ever have to agree on something. That's the nature of life. Just please try to be respectful. That's all I ask.

- That's it, really, but I want to double down on that. We may not agree on everything. I may share takes and opinions you don't like. But as long as we're all kind, I'm happy to have a conversation in the comment section. I know emotions are high, but it's okay to disagree.

So, all that being said:

It's question time. Click the bubble, leave your question in the comments, and I'll make sure to respond. A couple of things:

- Double-check previous comments to make sure you don't ask the same question.

- I will change the title to 'Completed Q&A' once the time is over (about one hour after I begin, so roughly 9:00 p.m.). Until then, feel free to ask away.

- Ask as many questions as you'd like, just make sure to do so in separate comments, so I can answer them all individually.