Bedard: Initial impressions from Patriots rookie camp with Lomu at LT and Vrabel conducting business as usual taken at New Balance Athletic Center (Patriots)

(USA Today Network)

Caleb Lomu, Dametrious Crownover

Patriots

Bedard: Initial impressions from Patriots rookie camp with Lomu at LT and Vrabel conducting business as usual

By Greg A. Bedard

May 9, 20269 hours ago

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FOXBOROUGHThe Patriots held their second of three rookie camp practices in front of the media on Saturday. Here are some initial takeaways:

• Just to start, I don't read a ton into these rookie camps. It's basically an orientation for these guys, getting used to new teammates, new schemes, and new surroundings. It matters a lot more what these rookies will be doing when the rest of the team gets here, with training camp the focus.

• Most of the attention will be placed on the fact that first-round pick Caleb Lomu played exclusively at left tackle in the limited team drills. Could it mean something? Possibly. But most of it had to do with the fact that

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