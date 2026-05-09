Bedard: Initial impressions from Patriots rookie camp with Lomu at LT and Vrabel conducting business as usual

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots held their second of three rookie camp practices in front of the media on Saturday. Here are some initial takeaways:
• Just to start, I don't read a ton into these rookie camps. It's basically an orientation for these guys, getting used to new teammates, new schemes, and new surroundings. It matters a lot more what these rookies will be doing when the rest of the team gets here, with training camp the focus.
• Most of the attention will be placed on the fact that first-round pick Caleb Lomu played exclusively at left tackle in the limited team drills. Could it mean something? Possibly. But most of it had to do with the fact that