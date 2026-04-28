BSJ Game Report: 76ers 113, Celtics 97 - An awful Game 5

The Boston Celtics had a chance to earn some rest. Instead, they fumbled. The Philadelphia 76ers blitzed them in the second half, and Boston's sluggish offense failed to match that punch.

Here are some studs and duds.

Down: Offensive consistency

One possession, the Celtics would get a wide-open three or a paint shot. The next, they would turn the ball over and give up three points on the other end.

Boston's offense was pretty brutal all night. The shots weren't falling, the ball wasn't moving consistently, and they committed more live-ball turnovers than usual, especially in big moments of the game (when it came to momentum).

Jaylen Brown's jumpers weren't falling at the usual rate. Nikola Vucevic's threes took a while to fall. Occasionally, the Celtics spent more time on the ground diving for loose balls than actually fighting for an open shot.

Jayson Tatum made some odd decisions. Brown was all over the place for most of the night.

It was definitely an off night for Boston on offense.

Up: Payton Pritchard

Though it wasn't quite the 32-point performance that he enjoyed in Game 4, when Payton Pritchard was on the court for Boston, good things happened. Especially on the offensive end.

Pritchard's defense was solid. He even stopped a Joel Embiid post-up at one point. But offense was where he shone.

He was just a calming presence for the Celtics. His ball-handling opened up opportunities for others. His off-ball speed earned him open shots at the rim. Whenever Boston found itself in a rut, it felt like Pritchard was there.

And on a night when the Celtics' offense struggled, they needed him, even though his 3-ball wasn't falling.

Down: Jaylen Brown

On the defensive end, Brown was tenacious. The energy was there.