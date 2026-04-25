Red Sox fire Alex Cora, multiple coaches; Chad Tracy named interim manager

The Red Sox made a sweeping change on Saturday, overhauling their coaching staff and firing manager Alex Cora along with five members of his staff.

Worcester Red Sox manager Chad Tracy will take over as interim manager.

The move came just hours after Boston’s 17-1 rout of the Orioles, a win that snapped a four-game losing streak and put the club in position to take the series on Sunday.

In addition to Cora, the Red Sox parted ways with hitting coach Peter Fatse, third base coach Kyle Hudson, bench coach Ramón Vázquez, assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson, and major league hitting strategy coach Joe Cronin. Game planning and run prevention coach Jason Varitek has also been reassigned, though his new role has not yet been announced.

“Alex Cora led this organization to one of the greatest seasons in Red Sox history in 2018, and for that, and the many years that followed, he will always have our deepest gratitude,” Red Sox principal owner John Henry said in a statement. “He has had a lasting impact on this team and on this city. He has led on and off the field in so many important ways. These decisions are never easy, but this one is especially difficult given what Alex has meant to the Red Sox since the day he arrived.

“I want to thank Alex, our coaches, and their families for everything they have given to this organization. They have been part of this club in a way that goes beyond the field, and they will always have our respect and gratitude.”

This marks the first time under John Henry’s ownership that the Red Sox have fired a manager in-season. The last time the club made an in-season managerial change was in August 2000, when Jimy Williams was dismissed and replaced by Joe Kerrigan in a move that surprised many at the time.

The sweeping changes come on the heels of a disappointing 10-17 start to the season. Despite their most lopsided win of the year earlier in the day, the Red Sox still ranked near the bottom of the league in several key offensive categories.

Cora was in his eighth season as Boston’s manager, spanning two stints from 2018-19 and 2021-26. He was dismissed ahead of the 2020 season due to his involvement in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, then rehired after serving a one-year MLB suspension.

He finishes his tenure with a 620-541 record, the third-most wins in franchise history behind Joe Cronin (1,071) and Terry Francona (744). Cora led the Red Sox to three postseason appearances, highlighted by a World Series title in 2018 and an ALCS run in 2021.

Tracy has managed the WooSox since 2022 and brings familiarity with many of the Red Sox’ young players after coaching them in the minors.

The 40-year-old is known for his strong communication skills and ability to develop young talent. Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Marcelo Mayer, Ceddanne Rafaela, Brayan Bello, Payton Tolle, and Connelly Early.

Entering this season, he owned a 309-285 record at Triple-A and had guided Worcester to winning seasons in each of his first four years — the first Red Sox Triple-A manager to do so since at least the 1930s.

Tracy also became just the sixth manager in modern Red Sox organizational history to reach 300 wins at the Triple-A level.

Alongside Tracy, the Red Sox will promote Portland Sea Dogs manager Chad Epperson to serve as third base coach, while WooSox hitting coach Colin Hetzler will be added to the major league staff.

Epperson was in his fifth season with Portland, where he compiled a 300-266 record. The Sea Dogs are 10-9 this year following a 4-3 win over Hartford on Saturday. Prior to managing, Epperson spent 12 seasons as the Red Sox’ catching coordinator.

This past offseason, the 53-year-old interviewed for the Nationals’ managerial opening and has an established relationship with Washington president of baseball operations Paul Toboni, a former Red Sox assistant general manager.