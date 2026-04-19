BSJ Game Report: Celtics 123, 76ers 91 - Pure domination by Boston

BOSTON -- The Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers walked into TD Garden ready to fight, with Tyrese Maxey leading the charge. What they were met with was a Boston Celtics team that hasn't missed a beat all season.

With Jayson Tatum back in the fold and a full lineup of impactful defenders, Boston powered through Philadelphia, earning a monster win and taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Here are two ups and two downs from Sunday afternoon.

Up: Jayson Tatum

The first half of Sunday afternoon's game was all Tatum. He was operating in a realm of his own. Nobody else on the court could touch him.

On defense, he rotated beautifully to protect the rim, and he even picked up Maxey for a possession or two. And on offense, his mid-range game was on fire, and his work as a playmaker opened up everything for Boston.

By the time Tatum checked out midway through the final frame, he had accrued 25 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 9-of-17 from the floor. He only went 1-of-7 from deep range, but it didn't matter. The damage was done. Tatum's impact on the game stretched far beyond his inefficient 3-point night.

The first half of Sunday wasn't just one of Tatum's best halves of basketball since returning from injury. It may have been one of the most impactful playoff halves of his career.

Down: First-half Jaylen Brown

It was one game. After the regular season he had, Jaylen Brown deserves some grace. But this was not a great start to the postseason for the Celtics superstar.

Boston's offense ran best through Tautm early on, which meant Brown took a back seat. And when it was time for him to try to find a rhythm himself, the shots felt forced in comparison to everything else the Celtics were generating.

Add in defensive lapses and late get-backs on defense, and it was a pretty rough first-half showing for Brown.

Brown bounced back in a big way in the third quarter, pouring 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. There was still the occasional ball-stop possession or ill-timed shot attempt, but it was night-and-day from his play in the first half.