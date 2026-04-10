It's hard to describe just how dominant the Boston Celtics were on Friday night. It looked like they played in a different league than the New Orleans Pelicans and were welcoming a G League team to TD Garden for a scrimmage.

Even when the Pelicans made a small run after Boston put its bench unit in, the Celtics still responded. At one point, it looked as though Boston was on pace for a 60-point victory. In the end, they had to settle

Here are three ups and one down.

Up: The bigs

Sometimes, the shots just have to fall. That was the case for Nikola Vucevic, and now, it's clear what he can bring to the Celtics' lineup.

Vucevic found his form in the first half of Friday night's game. He shot a perfect 4-of-4 from the field and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. The pick-and-pop worked to perfection against a Pelicans lineup that might as well have stayed home in New Orleans.

But Vucevic wasn't the only Boston big man who got his chance to shine on Friday. Luka Garza got real minutes for the first time since Vucevic's return, and though he missed his only 3-point attempt, he looked impressive.

Garza didn't miss a beat. He fought on the offensive glass, was active on the defensive end, and even finished two and-ones.

Joe Mazzulla is going to have a tough decision to make come playoff time.

And if that weren't enough, Neemias Queta nailed a 3-pointer in this one. It was his first make of the season after missing his first seven. There were still seven seconds on the shot clock, but he let it fly.

Up: 3-point shooting

The Pelicans didn't provide much resistance, but if the Celtics were looking for a tune-up game before the postseason, they got it.

Anyone and everyone who needed to see some shots go in got that chance on Friday night. (Even Queta.)

Derrick White nailed a couple of first-quarter threes. Sam Hauser was on fire. Vucevic saw some go down. Baylor Scheierman continued to have the hot hand.

It was an absolute onslaught from behind the 3-point arc as the Celtics tied the mark for the most 3s ever hit in an NBA game with 29.

Up: No. 2 seed

With their win on Friday night, the Celtics officially clinched the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, edging out the New York Knicks, who beat them on Thursday.

It was a straightforward, blowout victory for Boston. With Jayson Tatum sidelined, Mazzulla rolled out the rest of the regulars, likely with the goal of doing exactly what they did: Locking up the two seed.

Down: The Pelicans