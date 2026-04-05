Giardi: Mike's Mock Draft (1.0) in full effect; Patriots take...

It is time to unveil my first 2026 Boston Sports Journal mock draft (version 1.0 if you will). Several more will follow in alternate forms. For this one, I'm doing round one with no trades (which will not happen going forward, nor when the real draft rolls around in less than 3 weeks). I am picking for every team, considering free agency and short—and long-term needs.

1. Las Vegas - Fernando Mendoza (QB, Indiana): The National Championship-winning quarterback can carpool to work with Kirk Cousins, who just signed with the Raiders. Sign me up for a reality series with those two. Their personalities suggest they are damn near twins.

2. NYJ - Arvell Reese (Edge, Ohio St): The one-year starter was a first-team All-American and won LB of the year in the Big 10. Played closer to 240 pounds in college, and I wonder how that will hold up outside in the NFL. Micah Parsons, who he has been compared to, is at least 20 pounds heavier.

3. Arizona - Francis Mauigoa (T, Miami): A power tackle who will struggle with more speedy rushers in space. A lot of chatter on the street that the Cards would like to move back and still believe they can get a tackle. I would agree.

4. Tennessee - David Bailey (Edge, Texas Tech): The Titans added John Franklin-Meyers and a pair of high-priced cornerbacks in free agency for Robert Saleh’s defense. Add the super-charged Bailey off the edge, and they might be cooking with gas.

5. NYG - Sonny Styles (LB, Ohio St): 2nd best player in the draft, in my humble opinion. Could we be looking at the next Fred Warner? He’s bigger and faster. John Harbaugh and the Giants are no doubt tempted by Jeremiyah Love (best player in the draft), but having a playmaker and football genius in the middle of the defense for the next 8 to 10 years is hard to pass up.

6. Cleveland - Carnell Tate (WR, Ohio St): What if I told you the Browns have been linked to a tackle at this spot, and probably not the ones you think? You wouldn’t be surprised, would you? Kadyn Proctor, the behemoth from Alabama, is someone Cleveland has taken a shine to. Not sure if they have the guts to do it at #6, but if anyone has shown illogical behavior in the past, it’s these guys. If not, Tate is the safest of the wide receivers in this draft for a team that needs one (or three).

7. Washington - Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame): After a great year one under GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn, the Commanders were a mess, firing the DC in-season and letting the OC (Kliff Kingsbury) walk after. Love would come in and be an instant playmaker and take some of the weight off QB Jayden Daniels.

8. New Orleans - Rueben Bain (DL, Miami): No player with an arm length under 31 inches (Bain is 30 7/8”) has ever had 10 sacks in a single season since at least 2000. But this kid is a bull, and somehow managed to get into offensive linemen’s chests over and over. It’ll be harder at this level, but I think the Saints will be willing to bet on Bain being an outlier.