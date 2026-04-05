BSJ Game Report: Celtics 115, Raptors 101 - A solid close leads big-time win

There's a very real chance that the Toronto Raptors are back in Boston in a couple of weeks for playoff basketball. But that's a topic for down the line.

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics welcomed the Canadians to TD Garden for a potential postseason preview, and it came down to the final quarter.

A back-and-forth battle put the Celtics in a tough spot, but an impressive fourth quarter of basketball put them in a perfect position to bring home a victory.

Here are two ups and two downs from Sunday's game.

Up: Neemias Queta

From the very start of Sunday afternoon's game, Neemias Queta was the best center on the floor. As Jakob Poeltl helped at the three-point line to put pressure on Boston's ball-handlers, Queta found the space he left open.

He sank into the paint, receiving easy dump-in passes from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. And though his rebounding numbers weren't incredible, primarily due to Tatum's effectiveness on the glass, his paint presence was clear, especially on the offensive end.

And on defense, Queta was just as impactful. When he was on the court, the Raptors struggled to get inside, especially as the third quarter rolled on.

When he was on the floor, good things happened for the Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

Down: Nikola Vucevic

For the first time since March 6 (Tatum's return game against the Dallas Mavericks), Nikola Vucevic returned to the Celtics' lineup. He broke his finger against Dallas, an injury that required surgery.

Unfortunately, Vucevic wasn't quite up to the task.

Boston was largely unable to get him the ball in advantageous positions, often turning it over while trying to find him post-ups. And when he did find some space behind the three-point line, he couldn't convert.

But the most brutal part of his night was his defense. As soon as Queta checked out of the game, it was as if Toronto saw a red carpet leading them into the paint.

Vucevic's under-the-rim rotations were rough, especially when guarding the pick-and-roll, and the Raptors made the most of their paint chances when he was on the court.

Part of it may have been some rust, as it's been about a month since his last NBA game, but regardless, it was a tough showing for the veteran center.