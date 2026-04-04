Report: Celtics sign Ron Harper Jr. to standard contract

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Boston Celtics have signed Ron Harper Jr. to a two-year contract.

Harper was previously on a two-way deal with Boston, having spent time with its G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, at the beginning of the season.

The Boston Celtics are signing two-way wing Ron Harper Jr. to a new two-year deal, agent Drew Gross of WME Basketball tells ESPN. Harper has played a key Celtics rotation role at times this season while spending time starring for their Maine G League affiliate. pic.twitter.com/3g44oay1Ql — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2026

In his 26 appearances with the big club, Harper has averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from deep on 2.5 three-point attempts per contest.

However, Harper has only played 10 or more minutes in 10 of those games. In that 10-game sample size, he has averaged 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from deep range on 4.6 3-point attempts per game.

BSJ Analysis

The stats don't define Harper's impact. Every time he's stepped onto the floor for Boston this season, he's found a way to leave his mark.

Defensively, Harper's 7-foot-1 wingspan has allowed him to disrupt perimeter players, jump passing lanes, and help over into the paint for blocks. It's also aided his rebounding efforts, as Harper has quietly been one of Boston's more underrated rebounders -- at least in short bursts, when he gets a chance to play.

As for his offensive game, Harper can do a bit of everything. His 3-point shot has looked good when he plays real minutes, and he can put the ball on the floor. Plus, his time in Maine as the team's primary ball-handler has helped him grow as a playmaker and offensive initiator.

Harper turns 26 years old on April 12. He is about to enter the prime years of his career. And as Boston navigates the CBA, with guys like Neemias Queta, Baylor Scheierman, and Jordan Walsh in need of new contracts in the next few years, finding a way to keep Harper around on a team-friendly deal is important.