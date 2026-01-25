Giardi: Patriots appreciative of what started as an unlikely run but now could end in a Super Bowl title

“You have to believe things sometimes before you can see them.”

Mike Vrabel didn’t just string that sentence together in the post-game on Sunday because it was something a coach is supposed to say. He delivered that line with feeling - because he lived it in 2001 as a player for the New England Patriots, and now he’s watching it come to life again in 2025-26, this time from his position as the head coach.

It wasn’t supposed to happen all those many years ago. At least, no one thought it would. Quite frankly, it isn’t supposed to be taking place now either. Don’t believe me? Would you argue with a Super Bowl champion in Milton Williams?

“Not this fast,” he said, repeating those words again when asked if he thought a Super Bowl trip was possible in year one with the Pats. “I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be here, blessed to have coaches in our organization that believed in me, to bring me in here and just believe and know what I bring to the table: my talent, who I am as a person. They just believe in me.

“From day one, I just came in and tried to be me and rally the guys and tell them it's about work, showing up every day. Make sure we do what we have to do and stay consistent all season, not changing up. Nothing. Keep showing up, keep dominating. We got an opportunity, and we're going to the Bowl.”

Hunter Henry spent the last couple of seasons here in New England as one of the faces of failure. Not his own; he’s been a damn good pro. But of this team. In Denver, Henry was once again representing, but this time, something entirely different. The 9-year veteran came up to the podium wearing his AFC Championship hat and an even bigger smile.

“There were some bad ones, huh?” Henry joked as he stood in front of the microphone, recalling those dark days. “These are great times. To do it with these guys, what a blessing. The fight, the grit, continue to battle all year long, especially today. It was awesome.

“For all I’ve been through, I think I can appreciate it maybe more than some of the other guys from the years that I’ve put in. I’m grateful and excited for the next one.”

While Henry beamed with happiness, Stefon Diggs wore a different face. He had the look of a man who shed tears, both of excitement and relief. It’s been quite the journey for the 32-year-old. He’s been a lightning rod in previous stops, and Diggs hasn’t exactly flown under the radar here, either. But he is a worker, and has delivered, returning to action less than a year removed from ACL surgery to lead the Pats in receptions, yards, and creative touchdown dances. Now, for the first time in his long career, Diggs gets a chance to play in the last meaningful game of the football season.

“I fought long and hard, man,” Diggs said. “It means the world to me. I've been playing this game since I was five years old. Always wanted to be a champion. Always wanted to be a Super Bowl champion. The opportunity is right there in front of us. We are one game away. We had to get through Denver.