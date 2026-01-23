Bedard: Does he have a chance? The lowdown on Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham, plus Landry out

The AFC Championship Game, I know this is breaking news, will come down to how Broncos backup Jarrett Stidham handles the game, taking over for Bo Nix.
Can he do it? Obviously, I covered him with the Patriots. I also studied his two starts under Josh McDaniels with the Raiders, and his start against the Chargers for the Broncos in 2023.
Here's my report on Stidham, including film analysis from the Chargers' game:
WHAT HE DOES WELL
- His physical profile is pretty good — 6-3, 225 pounds, a wingspan that is in the 61st percentile for QBs. His straight-ahead speed is pretty good (4.81 coming out in the draft), but his agility is limited (19th percentile in the 3-cone drill). His hands (9 1/8) are on the small size, and the same size as Drake Maye's.
- His arm strength is good enough. He can fit balls into tight windows with velocity. Has the arm to air out long balls with arc — upwards of 55 yards.
- Has good mobility, will make plays with his feet, and throws well on the run.
The way Stidham escaped the pressure and threw LJH open for a easy run to the endzone— Michael🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) December 31, 2023
We haven’t had that man 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bAbolWaqKG
- Understands when he has one-on-ones and will not be afraid to throw it up to physical mismatches. Cortland Sutton (6-3½), Troy Franklin (6-2), Pat Bryant (6-2), and Lil'Jordan Humphrey (6-4) all have good size.
- Smart player who realizes when the defense might be attempting to jump his routes, or coverages with trap corners.
- Very good when the first read is there, and he can be decisive.
- If there's a free runner coming at him straight ahead, he will stand in, deliver the ball, and take the hit.
Jarrett Stidham finds Davante Adams for another Raiders TD! LV leads the 49ers 24-14 👀@NFL | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/0Cqc0CB8tV— FanDuel Sports Network (@FanDuelSN) January 1, 2023
- Shows good touch and placement on fades in the red zone.
- If he's protected and there's man coverage to define his read, he will make the defense pay.
WHERE HE STRUGGLES