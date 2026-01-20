Giardi: Mike's Musings on a Patriots coach making a name for himself, plus, when you speak of Jennings, speak well

I have no idea whether Zak Kuhr is on another team’s radar as a defensive coordinator candidate during this hiring period, but he should be. The interim coordinator, with the help of Mike Vrabel and that defensive staff, cooked up one diabolical game plan for Sunday’s divisional round win over the Houston Texans. In fact, I’m fairly certain CJ Stroud is undergoing some intensive therapy sessions because he has no idea who’s coming at him and when.

The Pats blitzed the bejesus out of Stroud and that awful offensive line - zone-blitzes, man-blitzes, simulated pressures, creepers here, there and everywhere. Is it a corner coming? How about a safety? Maybe a linebacker? Are they dropping an edge rusher into coverage? Yes. Stroud turned into a puddle under pressure, completing just 5 of 18 throws for 57 yards and three sacks (-0.99 EPA per play per Sumer Sports).

With the exception of the one blown coverage early (Marcus Jones got caught betwixt and between a Stroud potential scramble and left Dalton Schultz all alone in the flat), the Pats were sticky in the back end, playing about 30% man coverage and employing that match-quarters concept that they love so much. Yes, life was easier in the secondary without having to defend Nico Collins and then the Texans losing Schultz early on (calf), but that doesn’t diminish what Kuhr and his group have accomplished.

"He’s been outstanding in his preparation and with his communication. There’s no wondering what he wants. He’s clear and concise, both when we practice and then on game day. He's been doing a great job," Robert Spillane told us.

No arguments here.

On to the rest of Musings...