Giardi: Maye, Patriots offense has become feast or famine in these playoffs

Drake Maye has had a fair amount of Drake ‘Maybe’ moments here in January. Some of that is understandable. Both the Chargers and Texans’ defenses are excellent. Hell, having seen the Houston speed up close and personal, they are elite. But when a quarterback puts the ball on the ground six times in two games - losing three - has a sub-60% completion percentage after leading the NFL at 70+ during the regular season and has thrown a pair of interceptions (one the Hail Mary at the half on Sunday), what would you be saying if he were the opposing quarterback? You know the answer to that very well...

“I have to be better with the football when I'm taking off and running,” Maye said post-game. “From there, just know that the football is the prized possession. And when we don't turn the ball over and put the team in the best spots, I like our chances.”