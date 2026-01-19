Bedard: 3 plays to a divisional round win - Maye, Douglas, Boutte, Williams, Chaisson and Jones all factored into key plays

Breaking down three key plays, mostly through video analysis, from the Patriots' divisional round playoff victory over the Texans, including:
• Drake Maye sees the coverage coming on the fourth-down touchdown to DeMario Douglas;
• Milton Williams setting the stage for Marcus Jones' pick-six;
• Perfect placement by Drake Maye, legendary TD catch by Kayshon Boutte to ice the game.
4-1-HST 28 (9:41) (Shotgun) D.Maye pass short middle to D.Douglas for 28 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
The Patriots bring Douglas in motion to help disclose what kind of coverage the Texans are in. No one really goes with Douglas — Jalen Pitre bumps out a little on him — so Maye doesn't get a ton of information. It could be zone (quarters), it could be man. It could be a zero blitz with seven defenders around the line of scrimmage, but Maye does get a little information when safety Calen Bullock moves over behind Pitre. This means Pitre is