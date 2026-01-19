Bedard: 3 plays to a divisional round win - Maye, Douglas, Boutte, Williams, Chaisson and Jones all factored into key plays

The Patriots bring Douglas in motion to help disclose what kind of coverage the Texans are in. No one really goes with Douglas — Jalen Pitre bumps out a little on him — so Maye doesn't get a ton of information. It could be zone (quarters), it could be man. It could be a zero blitz with seven defenders around the line of scrimmage, but Maye does get a little information when safety Calen Bullock moves over behind Pitre. This means Pitre is