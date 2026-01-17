Bedard: With path to Super Bowl even more open now, Patriots will need to out-physical the Texans

The Patriots' dream-like season of great fortune got kicked up a notch on Saturday when it was announced that Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix fractured his ankle on a meaningless play in Denver's OT win over the Bills, and will miss the rest of the season.

That means whoever wins between the Texans and Patriots on Sunday will face former Patriots draft pick Jarrett Stidham in the AFC Championship Game. Stidham did not attempt a pass this season; his last pass attempt in a regular-season game came Jan. 7, 2024, when he started the final two games when Russell Wilson was benched. That means, for the AFC title game, it will have been 749 days since his last attempt, more than double the longest span between pass attempts for a QB starting a playoff game since 1950.

I mean, you really can't make this up. Hollywood scriptwriters would reject the story of the Patriots' 2025 season because it's that ridiculous (if I'm the winning NFC QB, I'd be making sure my life insurance is in order).

Of course, none of this means anything for the Patriots if they don't take care of business against the Texans at 3 p.m. in Gillette Stadium.

What will it take? Let's take a look at some of the key areas:

PRESSURE C.J. STROUD WITH THE BLITZ



When the Texans' starter is kept clean, he's ninth in the league in passer rating (109.5) and tied for 4th in turnover-worthy play percentage (1.5).