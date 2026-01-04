BSJ Game Report: Patriots 38, Dolphins 10 - After remarkable 14-3 regular season, New England will face Chargers as No. 2 seed

Everything you need to know from the Patriots’ win over the Dolphins in quickie form, with BSJ insight and analysis:

HEADLINES

Patriots finish as the No. 2 seed, will host the Chargers: The Broncos finished off the Chargers to hold onto the top seed in the AFC, and New England's victory over the Dolphins locked up the No. 2 seed (Jaguars won earlier in the day). That means the Chargers (11-6) will be visiting Gillette next weekend in a wild-card game. We will know the date and time at some point during or after the Sunday Night Football game.

Chargers went 5-1 in games with common opponents: beat the Raiders twice, lost to the Giants, beat Miami, Tennessee and Pittsburgh.

AFC Seeds:

1. Broncos

2. Patriots

3. Jaguars

4. Steelers/Ravens

5. Texans

6. Bills

7. Chargers





Outside of the second quarter, Patriots dominated: The Dolphins won the second quarter 10-3. Outside of that, the Patriots won the other three quarters 35-0. The Patriots looked like they took their foot off the gas in the second quarter with penalties, a blocked field goal and just general sloppiness, and Mike Vrabel was not happy.

The other thing nobody liked was the start by the defense, which allowed 122 yards on 22 plays on the first two drives. They did adjust and get better, but it was rough there for a while.

Milton Williams and Will Campbell return: Both key linemen returned to action and played until the blowout was on at 38-10, and both seemed to play very well, especially Williams. He had two impact plays against the run, and also helped Elijah Ponder to a sack. Campbell looked very solid, moved well. PFF had him for one pressure. He seemed to be as ornery after the play as normal. He wore a brace on his right knee.

Patriots' 2025 opponents almost set: Just waiting on the winner of the Ravens-Steelers game. As it stands right now...

Home (8): Broncos, Packers, Raiders, Vikings, Steelers/Ravens, Bills, Dolphins, Jets.

Away (9): Chiefs, Seahawks, Jaguars, Chargers, Bears, Lions, Bills, Dolphins, Jets.