Giardi: Mike's Musings on Patriots doing what good teams should do; plus, right about Rhamondre

There were a handful of throws/decisions that Drake Maye would like back (I can hear you all grumbling even before I post this), but overall, he is the guy Mike Vrabel most wants to quarterback his football team (as he said postgame), and we all understand why. The ball placement on throws to Efton Chism (the option route vs. the 0 blitz that went for big yards) with a free rusher in his face and the off-balance TD pass to Austin Hooper were quite nice. As was the TD pass to Chism. Maye using his feet to convert the 4th-and-3 on the two-minute drive was heady (the Jets were playing man on the short side of the field and had no eyes on him), as was keeping the play alive and keeping his eyes upfield on the TD pass to Hunter Henry. This 23-year-old, in just his second year, is a playmaking machine, and his teammates love the dude. Happy New Year to us all. Oh, and based on how Matthew Stafford played last night, he's now an overwhelming favorite to win MVP. Did I mention he's 23?