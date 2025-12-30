Giardi: Mike's Musings on Patriots doing what good teams should do; plus, right about Rhamondre

No big preamble here to this week’s edition of Musings. The Patriots did exactly what a good team should do against an opponent that has clearly booked its vacation plans. They hit ‘em early and often, scoring touchdowns on six straight possessions. I haven’t seen that kind of beating since Mike Tyson took out Marvis Frazier in 30 seconds.
One of boxing’s scariest ever monsters: 20 year-old Mike Tyson, giving Marvis Frazier 30 seconds of absolute hell.#Halloween pic.twitter.com/9kKfmupMXQ— Lineal Boxing Champion (@LinealBoxChamp) October 31, 2023
Yes, that was 1986, and yes, I’m old. I’ve accepted it, just as I’ve accepted that the Pats are a damn good football team capable of winning the whole thing.
THUMBS UP
There were a handful of throws/decisions that Drake Maye would like back (I can hear you all grumbling even before I post this), but overall, he is the guy Mike Vrabel most wants to quarterback his football team (as he said postgame), and we all understand why. The ball placement on throws to Efton Chism (the option route vs. the 0 blitz that went for big yards) with a free rusher in his face and the off-balance TD pass to Austin Hooper were quite nice. As was the TD pass to Chism. Maye using his feet to convert the 4th-and-3 on the two-minute drive was heady (the Jets were playing man on the short side of the field and had no eyes on him), as was keeping the play alive and keeping his eyes upfield on the TD pass to Hunter Henry. This 23-year-old, in just his second year, is a playmaking machine, and his teammates love the dude. Happy New Year to us all. Oh, and based on how Matthew Stafford played last night, he's now an overwhelming favorite to win MVP. Did I mention he's 23?
Another week, another really solid performance from Rhamondre Stevenson. His 20+ yard run was all him. He made an unblocked defender miss, then had the