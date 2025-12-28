BSJ Game Report: Trail Blazers 114, Celtics 108 - Late mistakes, missed shots, cost C's

Everything you need to know about the Celtics' loss to the Blazers, with BSJ insight and analysis.

IN A NUTSHELL

The Celtics came out hot, but their lazy defense let Donovan Clingan get going, and Portland took a small lead. Jaylen Brown got blistering hot to end the second quarter, flipping Boston’s deficit into an eight-point lead. It touched 10 before a Blazers run gave them a one-point lead heading into the fourth. They went back and forth, but Boston couldn't capitalize on the many chances it had to win the game.

HEADLINES

- Messy finish: The Celtics turned it over four times in the final 1:08. It was so sloppy that they only TOOK one shot in the final 1:45, a 3-pointer made by Derrick White. Brown was clearly frustrated at the end of this game.

- Clingan killed them: Clingan had an 18/18 double-double, with seven of those rebounds coming on the offensive glass. The Celtics looked like they were going to roll through the Blazers early on, and then Clingan came in and changed the game.

- Brown makes history: On the plus side, Brown had another 30-point game (37, to be exact), tying him with Larry Bird for the longest streak of 30-point scoring games in team history. Not only has it been nine straight, it’s 12 out of 13, and the other game was a triple-double. This was his 18th 30-plus point game this season, double last year’s total and four away from his personal best of 22, accomplished in the ‘22-23 season.

TURNING POINT

The final 2:41 of the game was full of opportunities the Celtics never could capitalize on. They went 1-3 from the field over that stretch, scoring just three points. The Blazers scored eight, getting to the line five times, and getting three steals. It was a one-point game twice over that stretch, and Boston couldn't take advantage.

THINGS I LIKED

- Jaylen Brown (non-clutch minutes): Honestly, it was mostly his first-half minutes when he scored 27 points and dominated the second quarter. I think he wanted to do it again in the fourth and couldn't, which fed his frustration. He shot 61%, had seven rebounds, and four assists.

- Neemias Queta: He was quietly pretty good in this game. He had four offensive rebounds, he blocked a couple of shots, and he had one very pretty left block post finish looked, dare I say it, nimble.

- Hugo Gonzalez: 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in a nice bounce-back from a rough game in Indiana. It would have been nice if he’d shot better than 1-5 from 3, but I thought he took good shots and played well on defense.

Look at him GO 💨 pic.twitter.com/2BVlznTh9Q — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 29, 2025

This defensive play from Derrick White: This is just incredible instincts.

This was such a sick defensive play by Derrick White pic.twitter.com/9eUVdSfrSS — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) December 29, 2025

He recognized the play, sniffed out the alley oop, went up to get the ball at the apex, and he touched it off the backboard to give his team the chance to get the ball. This is incredibly high IQ stuff.