Final: Red Sox 2 vs Braves 3 (F/10) - Red Sox lose in extras to Braves

The Boston Red Sox lose the first game of their series in Atlanta in a 3-2 walk-off for the Braves.

Boston tied the game in the late innings of the contest, but the Braves collected the most important hit of the game with a walk-off base hit from Mike Yastrzemski in the 10th inning.

In five innings on the mound, Connelly Early allowed two runs on five hits. Both runs scored by the Braves off Early were solo home runs through the first four innings of play.

In the first inning, Atlanta got on the scoreboard early with a solo home run to center field from Drake Baldwin. Then three innings later, Michael Harris II delivered another center field shot to put the Braves up 2-0.

At the plate, the Red Sox struggled to generate hits against Braves starter Spencer Strider. In 5.1 innings, Strider limited the Red Sox to three hits, three walks and just one run.

However, Strider's earned run came after he exited the game. In just his third start since recovering from an oblique injury, the Braves limited Strider to under six innings and brought in left-handed reliever Dylan Lee.

But with two outs and in a 2-2 count, Mickey Gasper delivered Boston's first run of the game with an RBI base hit past short stop which brought home Carlos Narváez from second base.

Mickey brings home Narvi! pic.twitter.com/9Gx3xAjsog — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 16, 2026

One inning later, the Red Sox tied the game with a solo home run of their own. Once again with two outs, Marcelo Mayer connected on a breaking ball that traveled 378 feet to right field to bring the Red Sox back into the game.

We've got a new ballgame, folks! pic.twitter.com/1vE3TWgJ83 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 16, 2026

Up to this point, Boston's bullpen outcompeted against Atlanta. Greg Weissert and Jovani Moran combined for three scoreless innings between the sixth and eighth innings to keep the game at 2-2.

After a scoreless eighth inning, both teams brought in their closers in the ninth. Both Raisel Iglesias and Aroldis Chapman pitched scoreless campaigns, and the game went into extra innings.

The Red Sox left runners on the corners in the 10th inning and failed to record a hit. Their only other runner on base came from a hit-by-pitch by Jarren Duran.

This gave the Braves another chance to record a walk-off victory, and the capitalized against left-handed reliever Tyler Samaniego. Yastrzemski started the inning for the Braves and initially fouled off two bunts, but with two strikes, Yastrzemski lined a sharp hit into left field which brought home the ghost runner to win the game.

The Red Sox will continue their series in Atlanta tomorrow with another 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

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WHO: Red Sox (17-25) vs Braves (30-14)

WHEN: 7:15 p.m.

WHERE: Truist Park, Atlanta

SERIES TO DATE: (0-0), (0-0)

STARTING PITCHERS: LHP Connelly Early (3-2, 3.16 ERA) vs. RHP Spencer Strider (1-0, 2.89 ERA)

TV/RADIO: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7

LINEUPS

RED SOX

Jarren Duran (L) LF

Mickey Gasper (S) DH

Wilyer Abreu (L) RF

Willson Contreras (R) 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF

Marcelo Mayer (L) 2B

Andruw Monasterio (R) SS

Carlos Narváez (R) C

Caleb Durbin (R) 3B

SP Connelly Early

BRAVES

Mauricio Dubón (R) LF

Drake Baldwin (L) DH

Ozzie Albies (S) 2B

Matt Olson (L) 1B

Austin Riley (R) 3B

Michael Harris II (L) CF

Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS

Sandy León (S) C

José Azócar (R) RF

SP Spencer Strider

WHAT'S UP

The Boston Red Sox travel to Atlanta to start their series against the Braves.

Andruw Monasterio is starting at shortstop over Trevor Story. Mickey Gasper is the designated hitter against Atlanta righty Spencer Strider.