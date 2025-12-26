BOSTON CELTICS (18-11) at INDIANA PACERS (6-24)

Regular season game 30

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 7:00 p.m. - NBCS Boston

SCHEDULE ADVANTAGE: Neither. Both teams have been off multiple days.

Indiana has lost six in a row. The Celtics have won three in a row. Boston is starting a five-game road trip.

INJURIES

Boston: Chris Boucher (OUT-personal reasons), Jayson Tatum (OUT-Achilles)

Indiana: Isaiah Jackson (OUT-concussion), Aaron Nesmith (OUT-knee), Ben Sheppard (OUT-calf), Obi Toppin (OUT-foot), Tyrese Haliburton (OUT-Achilles)

OFFICIALS

Bill Kennedy (#55) Mousa Dagher (#28) Brandon Adair (#67)

THINGS I’M LOOKING FOR

1. Jaylen Brown going off: After the win over Indy on Monday, Brown said, “the beauty of it is you’ve got a game in a couple days and what makes it even more beautiful, you get to play the same team again. So some of them dudes over there, one dude in particular was talking a little crazy. So I'm looking forward to the next one.”

So, Jaylen is hyped for this one. I’m always curious to see if this means a 50-piece is coming or a seven-turnover game because he forgets to make the right plays is happening. This season, I lean more to the 50-piece, but I can’t rule anything out.

2. Jordan Walsh: He has been sick, so we haven't seen him at his best for a little while. I want to see him come out with incredible energy, picking up Pascal Siakam full court, and generally causing chaos. I want to see Jordan at his disruptive best.

3. A fast start: The Pacers shot the lights out to start the game on Monday, so I want to see a tighter defense that challenge shots, rebounds, and gets out on an 11-2 run to force an early timeout. I want to see purpose and energy right out of the gates and not a repeat of the slow burn that led to starters getting benched.