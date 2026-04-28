Final: Bruins 2 vs Sabres 1 (F/OT) - Pastrnak scores in overtime, Bruins extend series to game six

The Boston Bruins extend their first round series with the Buffalo Sabres with a 2-1 overtime win at Key Bank Arena.

After going down one goal early in the game, the Bruins clawed back and found a way to tie the game. Key saves by Jeremy Swayman blanked the Sabres in the late stages of the third period, and in overtime, David Pastrnak scored a breakaway goal to bring Boston back to TD Garden for game six.

Swayman saved 25 shots on goal in over 69 minutes of ice time. The Bruins also made improvements in their defensive zone winning 59.6% of face-off draws, blocking 24 shots and forcing seven takeaways.

In the first period, both teams received a power play opportunity, and the Sabres started the scoring with a power play goal from Rasmus Dahlin.

HUGE PPG FROM THE CAPTAIN 🔥#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/oo2SHM22HK — y - Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 28, 2026

But the Bruins responded the following period with Elias Lindholm's first goal of the postseason. After an initial chance in front of Buffalo's net, Lindholm skated towards the middle of the slot and tied the game on a second shot attempt.

2️⃣8️⃣ TIES IT UP pic.twitter.com/xBMTgSTZfm — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2026

In the third period, neither side was able to take the lead. The Bruins failed to score on an early power play attempt, going 0/3 on the night on the man advantage. With a few minutes remaining in overtime, the Sabres pressured Boston in their zone, but Swayman kept Buffalo at one goal heading into overtime.

In overtime, both sides went back and forth generating offense. Nine minutes post regulation, Swayman made a key stop on a shot from Alex Tuch, and the Bruins pushed the puck up ice. Pastrnak received a stretch pass from Hampus Lindholm, and Boston's season point lead tucked a forehand goal on a breakaway to keep the season alive.

WINNER WINNER, YOU KNOW WHAT’S FOR DINNER 🍝 pic.twitter.com/9GGapk0i0X — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2026

Boston heads back home to play game six at TD Garden. Puck drop will be at 7:30 on Friday.

_____________________

WHO: Bruins at Sabres

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Key Bank Arena, Buffalo

TV: NESN

RADIO: 98.5-FM The Sports Hub

PROJECTED LINES

Boston

Geekie - E. Lindholm - Pastrnak

Mittelstadt - Zacha - Arvidsson

Reichel - Mieten - Khusnutdinov

Jeannot - Kuraly - Kastelic

Aspirot - McAvoy

H. Lindholm - Harris

Zadorov - Peeke

Swayman

Korpisalo

Buffalo

Krebs - Thompson - Tuch

Zucker - McLeod - Quinn

Benson - Ostlund - Doan

Greenway - Kozak - Malenstyn

Dahlin - Samuelsson

Byram - Power

Stanley - Timmins

Lyon

Lukkonnen

PREGAME NOTES

The Boston Bruins face elimination in game five against the Buffalo Sabres.