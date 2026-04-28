(Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)
Final: Bruins 2 vs Sabres 1 (F/OT) - Pastrnak scores in overtime, Bruins extend series to game six
The Boston Bruins extend their first round series with the Buffalo Sabres with a 2-1 overtime win at Key Bank Arena.
After going down one goal early in the game, the Bruins clawed back and found a way to tie the game. Key saves by Jeremy Swayman blanked the Sabres in the late stages of the third period, and in overtime, David Pastrnak scored a breakaway goal to bring Boston back to TD Garden for game six.
Swayman saved 25 shots on goal in over 69 minutes of ice time. The Bruins also made improvements in their defensive zone winning 59.6% of face-off draws, blocking 24 shots and forcing seven takeaways.
In the first period, both teams received a power play opportunity, and the Sabres started the scoring with a power play goal from Rasmus Dahlin.
HUGE PPG FROM THE CAPTAIN 🔥#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/oo2SHM22HK— y - Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 28, 2026
But the Bruins responded the following period with Elias Lindholm's first goal of the postseason. After an initial chance in front of Buffalo's net, Lindholm skated towards the middle of the slot and tied the game on a second shot attempt.
2️⃣8️⃣ TIES IT UP pic.twitter.com/xBMTgSTZfm— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2026
In the third period, neither side was able to take the lead. The Bruins failed to score on an early power play attempt, going 0/3 on the night on the man advantage. With a few minutes remaining in overtime, the Sabres pressured Boston in their zone, but Swayman kept Buffalo at one goal heading into overtime.
In overtime, both sides went back and forth generating offense. Nine minutes post regulation, Swayman made a key stop on a shot from Alex Tuch, and the Bruins pushed the puck up ice. Pastrnak received a stretch pass from Hampus Lindholm, and Boston's season point lead tucked a forehand goal on a breakaway to keep the season alive.
WINNER WINNER, YOU KNOW WHAT’S FOR DINNER 🍝 pic.twitter.com/9GGapk0i0X— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2026
Boston heads back home to play game six at TD Garden. Puck drop will be at 7:30 on Friday.
_____________________
WHO: Bruins at Sabres
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Key Bank Arena, Buffalo
TV: NESN
RADIO: 98.5-FM The Sports Hub
PROJECTED LINES
Boston
Geekie - E. Lindholm - Pastrnak
Mittelstadt - Zacha - Arvidsson
Reichel - Mieten - Khusnutdinov
Jeannot - Kuraly - Kastelic
Aspirot - McAvoy
H. Lindholm - Harris
Zadorov - Peeke
Swayman
Korpisalo
Buffalo
Krebs - Thompson - Tuch
Zucker - McLeod - Quinn
Benson - Ostlund - Doan
Greenway - Kozak - Malenstyn
Dahlin - Samuelsson
Byram - Power
Stanley - Timmins
Lyon
Lukkonnen
PREGAME NOTES
The Boston Bruins face elimination in game five against the Buffalo Sabres.
Viktor Arvidsson, who left Sunday’s 6-1 loss to the Sabres in the first period with an upper body injury, won’t be in the Bruins' lineup for Game 5 against the Sabres on Tuesday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.