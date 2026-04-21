Final: Bruins 4, Sabres 2 - Arvidsson scores two goals, Bruins tie series

The Boston Bruins tie their series against the Buffalo Sabres with a 4-2 victory at Key Bank Arena.

After a back-and-forth first period with both teams going scoreless, the Bruins flipped the game heavily in their favor with three consecutive goals in the second period.

Boston scored their first goal five minutes into the second with a backhand five hole shot from Viktor Arvidsson. The Bruins had multiple good looks before this goal including two consecutive power play chances, and Arvidsson snuck past Buffalo's defense and fired a backhand goal between the legs of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

A backhand beauty 👌 pic.twitter.com/dWUqP1DVaU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 22, 2026

With only three minutes remaining in the second period, Boston added two more goals to extend their lead. Their first goal resulted because of a blunder from Luukkonen, who failed to save a backhand dump-in from Morgan Geekie. And a minute later with the Bruins on the power play, David Pastrnak gave Pavel Zacha a chip-in goal from the slot to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead.

Geek Squad sneak attack! 🤓 pic.twitter.com/zhurKAvjCm — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 22, 2026

A PLAYOFF PPG FOR PAV 👏 pic.twitter.com/CjSoXu2vwl — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 22, 2026

The momentum rolled on into the final period with the Bruins scoring their fourth unanswered goal. Only 16 seconds into the period, Boston's second line landed on a two-on-one with Arvidsson sniping his second goal of the game. Following the goal, the Sabres decided to change goalies, subbing in Alex Lyon for Luukkonen.

Arvi adds another one. pic.twitter.com/Wj73ZFYwux — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 22, 2026

The Sabres finally scored their first goal with only six minutes remaining in regulation. They pulled their goalie following their initial goal, and momentum flipped to their side as the Bruins struggled to get the puck out of their zone. Peyton Krebs scored Buffalo's second goal roughly a minute after their first, bringing the game within a two goal deficit.

But the Bruins managed to preserve, killing the remaining time on the clock and tying the series 1-1 heading into Boston.

Boston won the special teams battle by killing all five of Buffalo's power play attempts. Jeremy Swayman played a key role in the victory, stopping 34-of-36 shots and keeping the Sabres scoreless for a majority of the contest.

The Bruins will now head back to TD Garden to play game three of the series. Puck drop on Thursday will be at 7 p.m.

____________________________

WHO: Bruins at Sabres

WHEN: 7:30 p/m/

WHERE: Key Bank Arena, Buffalo

TV: ESPN

RADIO: 98.5-FM The Sports Hub

PROJECTED LINES

Boston

Geekie - E. Lindholm - Pastrnak

Mittelstadt - Zacha - Arvidsson

Hagens - Minten - Khusnutdinov

Jeannot - Kuraly - Kastelic

Aspirot - McAvoy

H. Lindholm - Lohrei

Zadorov - Peeke

Swayman

Korpisalo

Buffalo

Krebs - Thompson - Tuch

Zucker - McLeod - Quinn

Benson - Norris - Doan

Greenway - Dunne - Malenstyn

Dahlin - Samuelsson

Byram - Power

Timmins - Stanley

Luukkonen

Lyon

PREGAME NOTES

The Boston Bruins look to tie up their series with the Buffalo Sabres.

The Bruins will have the same lineup and a similar plan for Game 2 on Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Arena.