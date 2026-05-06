Final: Boston Red Sox 4, Detroit Tigers 0 - Red Sox shutout Tigers, complete sweep in Comerica





The Boston Red Sox complete the sweep against the Detroit Tigers with a 4-0 victory at Comerica Park.

Despite striking out 15 times and only recording four total hits, strong defense and pitching became the difference in the game.

Sonny Gray made his first start since coming off the IL, and in five innings on the mound, he limited the Tigers to just four hits and two walks. In innings such as the third when Gray allowed runners on base, key sliding plays from Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela helped keep Detroit scoreless.

What a play from Wilyer! pic.twitter.com/TGsTdBNZrn — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 6, 2026

The Red Sox got on the scoreboard in the third inning with help from Caleb Durbin and Willson Contreras. With two runners on base and no outs, Durbin lined a double down the left field line which brought home Marcelo Mayer from second for the game's first run. Before Durbin's double, Spencer Torkelson missed a fly ball in foul territory which extended Durbin's at-bat, and Boston's third baseman made Detroit pay during the next pitch.

An absolute rope from Durbin! pic.twitter.com/WPlcbX6ETK — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 6, 2026

One out later, the Red Sox added to their lead, as Contreras connected on a sac fly RBI to center field, which home in Carlos Narváez.

Boston doubled their run total in the fourth inning, taking advantage of another defensive miscue. With two outs and two runners on base, Narváez drilled a ground ball to third base that went between the legs of Colt Keith. Keith's error resulted in two runs being scored which made it 4-0 Boston.

What a play from Wilyer! pic.twitter.com/TGsTdBNZrn — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 6, 2026

Following Gray's exit in the sixth inning, Boston's bullpen left Detroit hitless the remainder of the game. Tyler Samaniego, Zack Kelly and Greg Weissert combined for just three walks in four innings on the mound to secure the sweep for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will now travel back home to begin a series with the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 7:10 p.m.

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WHO: Red Sox (15-21) vs Tigers (18-19)

WHEN: 6:40 p.m.

WHERE: Comerica Park, Detroit

SERIES TO DATE: (2-0)

STARTING PITCHERS: RHP Sonny Gray (2-1, 4.30 ERA) vs. RHP Jack Flaherty (0-2, 5.90 ERA)

TV/RADIO: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7

LINEUPS

RED SOX

Jarren Duran (L) LF

Willson Contreras (R) 1B

Wilyer Abreu (L) RF

Trevor Story (R) SS

Masataka Yoshida (L) DH

Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF

Marcelo Mayer (L) 2B

Carlos Narváez (R) C

Caleb Durbin (R) 3B

SP Sonny Gray

TIGERS

Kevin McGonigle (L) SS

Matt Vierling (R) CF

Colt Keith (L) 3B

Riley Greene (L) LF

Dillon Dingler (R) C

Kerry Carpenter (L) RF

Zach McKinstry (L) 2B

Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B

Jace Jung (L) DH

SP Jack Flaherty

WHAT'S UP

The Boston Red Sox look to sweep the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park as Sonny Gray makes his first start off the IL.

Framber Valdez received a six-game suspension and an undisclosed fine Wednesday after he intentionally hit Trevor Story during Tuesday’s blowout win for the Boston Red Sox.

Masataka Yoshida makes his second start in 11 games with Roman Anthony still injured.