Final: Boston Red Sox 1, New York Yankees 4 - Red Sox struggle at plate, Yankees win second game of series

The Boston Red Sox lose their second consecutive game of their series against the New York Yankees 4-1.

After getting shutout in yesterday's series opener, Boston struggled against Yankees starter Max Fried, who pitched eight innings, struck out nine batters and allowed only three hits.

Ranger Suárez got the start for the Red Sox, and Boston's top free agent signing faced early struggles against New York's top of the order. After allowing a walk to Aaron Judge and double to Giancarlo Stanton to start the first inning, Suarez allowed a three-run home run to Amed Rosario to give the Yankees an early 3-0 lead.

Suarez's struggles continued in the third inning when New York's top of the order returned to back. He allowed another double to Stanton which put two runners in scoring position with one out, and Rosario recorded a sac fly RBI to left field for his fourth RBI of the game.

Suarez's night on the mound ended in the fifth inning when Alex Cora elected to bring in relief pitcher Zach Kelly to face Stanton. Kelly pitched one inning between the fifth and sixth innings, and Eduardo Rivera, who made his MLB debut, finished the rest of the game on the mound. Rivera, a 22-year-old 6-foot-7 left handed pitcher, pitched 3.1 innings and allowed only one hit in his first appearance at the major league level.

The Red Sox got their lone run of the game with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. With Trevor Story at second base, Jarren Duran lined an RBI single up the middle to give Boston its first run of the series. Duran was Boston's best hitter tonight, recording two left field doubles to go along with RBI single.

Even facing off against a left-handed starter, four of Boston's five hits came from a lefty bat.

The Red Sox will finish their series against the Yankees tomorrow at 6:10 p.m. Boston has yet to name a starter for tomorrow's contest.

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WHO: Red Sox (9-14) vs Yankees (14-9)

WHEN: 6:45 p.m.

WHERE: Fenway Park, Boston

SERIES TO DATE: (0-1), (0-1)

STARTING PITCHERS: LHP Ranger Suarez (1-1, 3.22 ERA) vs. LHP Max Fried (2-1, 2.97 ERA)

TV/RADIO: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7

LINEUPS

RED SOX

Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF

Willson Contreras (R) 1B

Wilyer Abreu (L) RF

Trevor Story (R) SS

Andruw Monasterio (R) DH

Jarren Duran (L) LF

Caleb Durbin (R) 3B

Connor Wong (R) C

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) 2B

SP Ranger Suarez

YANKEES

Paul Goldschmidt (R) 1B

Aaron Judge (R) RF

Cody Bellinger (L) CF

Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH

Amed Rosario (R) 3B

Randal Grichuk (R) LF

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 2B

José Caballero (R) SS

Austin Wells (L) C

SP Max Fried

WHAT'S UP

The Boston Red Sox play the second game of their series against the Yankees at Fenway Park.

Roman Anthony is not in the Red Sox lineup Wednesdaybecause of back tightness. He is considered day-to-day.

Former Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito signed a one-year contract with the San Diego Padres.