Red Sox ride Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras homer to series-opening win

The Red Sox ultimately got a massive two-run homer off the bat of Willson Contreras that proved to be the difference Monday night.

But the biggest story of the game was Sonny Gray, who turned in one of his best performances since joining Boston.

The veteran right-hander allowed just one run over six-plus innings while giving up five hits, one walk, and one hit batsman. He also struck out nine batters as the Red Sox opened their series in Kansas City with a 3-1 victory over the Royals.

Gray kept Kansas City’s lineup off balance all night, effectively mixing his entire arsenal: sweeper, cutter, four-seamer, curveball, sinker, and changeup.

The righty improved to 5-1 on the season and escaped his biggest jam in the second inning.

Sonny Gray, Painted 93mph Back Door Two Seamer. 🖌️🎨



9th K pic.twitter.com/agZ2LxPkNQ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 19, 2026

After Salvador Perez was hit by a pitch and Jac Caglianone ripped a double to put runners on second and third with one out, Gray settled in with his back against the wall.

The right-hander responded by striking out Isaac Collins before getting Michael Massey to ground out and end the threat.

Kansas City didn’t seriously threaten again until the fifth inning.

Massey doubled to open the frame but was later thrown out at home plate by Masataka Yoshida on a Kyle Isbel single, helping Gray and the Red Sox preserve their lead.

Masataka Yoshida shows off his arm and cuts down a run at the plate 💪 pic.twitter.com/LgBUuT9lBh — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2026

Kansas City finally got to Gray in the bottom of the seventh inning. Carter Jensen worked a leadoff walk before Caglianone ripped an RBI double to chase the veteran right-hander from the game. Justin Slaten entered and immediately cleaned things up, preserving Gray’s strong final line. Gray’s outing continued an encouraging trend for Boston’s rotation.

Excluding opener games, Red Sox starters have now allowed two earned runs or fewer in 11 of 14 outings dating back to May 1. The nine strikeouts also marked a season-high for Gray, who has now recorded at least six strikeouts in back-to-back starts after tallying three or fewer in each of his previous five outings.

Boston’s struggling offense had an opportunity to strike earlier in the fourth inning.

Yoshida ripped a two-out triple but was stranded when Andruw Monasterio struck out to end the inning. The triple was Yoshida’s first since July 16, 2023, while his outfield assist in the fifth inning marked his first since Sept. 26, 2023. The Red Sox finally broke through in the sixth.

Mickey Gasper opened the inning with a single before Contreras demolished a 435-foot two-run homer that would have left every MLB ballpark.

Willson Contreras blasts a 435-foot homer to get the @RedSox started! pic.twitter.com/lKhDilD5GA — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2026

Jarren Duran later added a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to provide Boston with a little extra breathing room.

Caleb Durbin sat for a second straight game, while Nick Sogard, making his second consecutive start at third base, flashed the leather with a fully extended diving grab on Caglianone’s 103.1 mph line drive.

The Red Sox continue to win despite receiving very little offensive production overall.

Boston has now scored three runs or fewer in nine consecutive games dating back to May 8. Overall, the Red Sox have scored three or fewer runs in 29 of their 47 games this season (61.7%).

Royals starter Seth Lugo was strong as well, allowing two runs over six innings while giving up five hits, two walks, and striking out five.

The Red Sox bullpen also continues to stabilize with Slaten back healthy.

Slaten tossed a perfect seventh inning, Garrett Whitlock worked a scoreless eighth, and Aroldis Chapman slammed the door in the ninth for his 11th save of the season.

Chapman’s save was the 378th of his career, moving him into sole possession of 10th place on MLB’s all-time saves list ahead of Joe Nathan.

Boston improved to 20-27 with the victory, while Kansas City dropped to 21-27.

At this point, the Red Sox pitching staff and defense are performing exactly as advertised. Gray delivered a stroke outing continues to solidly that point. The bigger question remains whether the lineup can consistently do enough to support those performances.

Monday night, the offense gave Gray just enough.