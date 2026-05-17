MLB Notebook: Red Sox facing another Trevor Story injury setback; Marcelo Mayer Boston’s future at shortstop?

The marriage between Trevor Story and the Red Sox has been anything but smooth.

Since Boston signed the veteran shortstop to a six-year, $140-million contract during spring training in 2022, the partnership has largely been defined by injuries and disappointing offensive production.

Now, Story’s difficult tenure in Boston has taken another troubling turn. The 33-year-old is expected to be sidelined after being diagnosed with a sports hernia, an injury that could ultimately require surgery. Story is currently seeking a second opinion to determine both the severity of the injury and whether a surgical procedure will be necessary.

“We’re trying to get the best information, not make a rushed decision,” Story said. “Obviously, surgery is not ideal or wanted, so trying to navigate this thing as best we can with the information that we have.”

Story believes that if surgery is required, he could miss anywhere from six to 10 weeks.

The veteran shortstop first began feeling discomfort during spring training and initially believed the issue was simply groin tightness. He managed the injury through the opening weeks of the season, but the problem worsened in late April during the Red Sox’ series in Baltimore.

Trevor Story sends one WAY over the Monster!



106.6 MPH, 424 feet 💣 pic.twitter.com/hXO4Yr7vPq — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 13, 2026

“A couple of weeks in, I just felt it,” said Story. “I tried to grind through it and just got to the point where I might need to take a timeout and evaluate some things a little further. Obviously, I haven't been able to really move like myself out there; it kind of built up on me.”

Offensively, Story has looked completely lost at the plate this season. The veteran shortstop is hitting just .206 with three home runs, seven doubles, 19 RBI, eight walks, and 57 strikeouts while posting a .547 OPS across 41 games. Underlying metrics paint an even uglier picture. Story’s 44.0 percent chase rate ranks as the fifth-worst among qualified major league hitters, while his 32.4 percent strikeout rate is the sixth-highest in baseball, according to FanGraphs.

Defensively, the struggles have carried over there as well. The two-time All-Star ranks in just the 10th percentile in Outs Above Average with a -3 mark this season. Story admitted the sports hernia is not entirely to blame for his struggles, but acknowledged he has not felt like himself physically on the field.

“I’m not going to be blaming it all on that, but it plays a part for sure,” Story said. “I think the main thing is getting it right. I’m not so much worried about what has happened. More worried about problem-solving it and moving forward with the next steps, whatever that may be.

“If you’re watching the game, I think you can tell that I’m not moving the way that I want, and that’s frustrating. At this level, I think you have to have a certain amount of yourself to feel like yourself. Recently, it has reared its head that it might not be the case.”

If Story ultimately undergoes surgery, the timeline would likely sideline him for the bulk of the summer.

With the veteran shortstop unavailable, the Red Sox recalled Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester prior to Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Braves.

NICK SOGARD GRAND SLAM 🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/1JtRHdZvur — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) April 1, 2026

Boston started Andruw Monasterio at shortstop in that game and currently plans to use a platoon of Monasterio, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Sogard at the position while Story is sidelined.

That approach, however, has left many around the organization and fan base scratching their heads. The Red Sox arguably already have their best shortstop on the roster, he’s just currently playing second base.

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images Apr 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) is tagged out at second base by Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) during the third inning at Rogers Centre.