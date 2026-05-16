Red Sox survive late scare behind Payton Tolle gem, Willson Contreras go-head homer

The Red Sox never seem to make things easy.

Boston rode an outstanding outing from rookie left-hander Payton Tolle and a clutch eighth-inning go-ahead homer from Willson Contreras to a 3-2 victory over the Braves on Saturday night at Truist Park.

For a lineup constantly searching for one big swing, the Red Sox finally got it from their slugging first baseman. Down in the count 1-2, Contreras golfed a two-run homer off Braves right-hander Bryce Elder deep into the left-field seats to give Boston the lead late in the game. The blast traveled 426 feet and marked Contreras’ ninth home run of the season. The veteran entered the at-bat mired in a 3-for-29 slump.

Willson Contreras!



A 2-run shot gives the @RedSox the lead in the 8th 💪 pic.twitter.com/BfKFRPlKHB — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2026

Before Contreras delivered, the Red Sox had gone 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Boston finished the night just 1-for-10 in those situations while stranding five runners on base.

Tolle turned in the best outing of his young major league career. The rookie left-hander was dominant Saturday night, tossing a career-high eight innings while allowing just two runs on four hits. He walked one batter and struck out four. Tolle needed only 85 pitches, 60 for strikes, to complete the deepest outing of his career and give Boston exactly the type of length it desperately needed.

Payton Tolle should never leave the Red Sox rotation. It's that simple. pic.twitter.com/Vd42FB84p5 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) May 17, 2026

“It speaks volumes to how good they’re throwing the ball,” interim manager Chad Tracy told reporters of Tolle and the rest of the Red Sox rotation this season.

Drake Baldwin continued to torment Red Sox pitching in the opening inning, homering in back-to-back games against Boston after taking Connelly Early deep Friday night. The Braves catcher later added a second RBI with a two-out run-scoring single in the fifth inning.

Drake Baldwin crushes a leadoff homer! pic.twitter.com/QK8vAwi1zd — MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2026

Boston had opportunities to break the game open earlier, but continued to struggle cashing in runners.

In the fourth inning, the Red Sox loaded the bases with nobody out. Masataka Yoshida then lined a soft fly ball to right field that turned into chaos. José Azócar fired a strike home that nearly cut down a sliding Mickey Gasper at the plate, potentially turning the sacrifice fly into a double play. Gasper was initially ruled safe and, after a lengthy replay review, the call stood.

One of the longest replay reviews I can remember.



Shoutout the Braves for setting this up. Should've easily been the 3rd out of the inning. pic.twitter.com/qHrzPAVXID — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) May 17, 2026

The Red Sox threatened again in the seventh inning when Ceddanne Rafaela led off with a double.

But Braves right-hander Elder needed just four pitches to retire Marcelo Mayer, Andruw Monasterio, and Caleb Durbin m, all on ground balls, to escape the inning.