Kyle Schwarber's late blast spoils Ranger Suarez gem in Red Sox 3-1 loss to Phillies

When it rains, it pours, and no, that’s not just referring to the 22-minute weather delay before first pitch.

The Red Sox wasted another outstanding outing from Ranger Suarez on Thursday night, as Kyle Schwarber crushed a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Phillies to a 3-1 win at Fenway Park.

Facing his former team for the first time, Suarez was excellent. The left-hander held Philadelphia to just four hits over 5 1/3 innings while walking one and striking out eight. Once the game finally got underway, Suarez immediately carved through the Phillies lineup, keeping his former club hitless through the first four innings. Philadelphia did not record its first hit until Alec Bohm led off the fifth inning with a single to left field. The Phillies later loaded the bases in the inning, but Suarez escaped the jam by striking out Edmundo Sosa swinging on a changeup before freezing Trea Turner with a cutter to keep the game scoreless.

Ranger Suarez works out of a bases loaded jam in the fifth against his former team with two strikeouts pic.twitter.com/2btogrZD6q — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 15, 2026

Suarez has quietly become one of the hottest pitchers in baseball. The left-hander has now allowed one earned run or fewer in five of his last six outings. Over that stretch, Suarez owns a sparkling 1.00 ERA, surrendering just four earned runs across 36 innings. Through eight starts this season, the 30-year-old owns a 2.44 ERA and 0.95 WHIP while holding opponents to a .197 batting average.

Suarez has also made five scoreless starts this season and has completed at least five innings in four of those outings. He is currently tied with Angels right-hander José Soriano for the most scoreless starts in Major League Baseball this year.

“All things considered coming off the hamstring, he looked sharp, velocity was up, did what he wanted to with the ball in and out, down just like last time, and really, really good outing,” interim manager Chad Tracy said of Suarez.

The Red Sox offense looked lifeless once again Thursday night, continuing a troubling trend that has plagued Boston for most of the season.

The Sox had chances early against Phillies left-hander Jesús Luzardo but failed to capitalize.

In the third inning, Carlos Narváez led off with a double and advanced to third with one out on a Caleb Durbin sacrifice bunt. But Isiah Kiner-Falefa chased a sweeper well below the strike zone for a strikeout, and Jarren Duran grounded back to the mound to end the threat.

Jesus Luzardo, Filthy 88mph Sweeper...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/5OzaCBbElu — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 14, 2026

Boston wasted another opportunity in the fourth inning.

Wilyer Abreu singled to left field but was picked off first base by Luzardo. One batter later, Willson Contreras ripped a double off the Green Monster, though he was stranded at second after Ceddanne Rafaela flied out to center field.

The Red Sox also failed to execute situationally in the sixth inning.

Andruw Monasterio opened the frame with a double and moved to third on Abreu’s groundout to second base. With one out and the infield drawn in, Contreras grounded to shortstop, but Boston did not have the contact play on, and Monasterio remained at third base.

Luzardo escaped the inning moments later by getting Rafaela to ground out to shortstop.

The Phillies left-hander turned in a strong outing, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing four hits, one walk, and striking out four. He also hit one batter.

Smooth and easy 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Vn5zkGoMea — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 15, 2026

It marked Luzardo’s fourth quality start of the season and his second outing this year of at least six scoreless innings. His four-strikeout performance also moved him into fifth place in the National League with 61 strikeouts this season.

Tracy also made one of his more questionable bullpen decisions since taking over as interim manager.