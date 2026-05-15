Haggerty: Changes are afoot for the Bruins front office

While the Bruins haven’t played an actual game in weeks, the action hasn’t stopped for the franchise, even as the Stanley Cup playoffs still play out for a handful of deep, talented teams that the B’s are aspiring to be in the next few years.

It appeared that assistant general manager Evan Gold was poised to leave the Bruins for the open GM spot with the Vancouver Canucks and even spent a day with Canucks wonder twins Daniel and Henrik Sedin prior to them taking the roles of co-presidents of hockey operations in Vancouver. There were numerous reports that Bruins assistant GM Jamie Langenbrunner and analytics head Jeremy Rogalski were both going to leave with Gold to support him in Vancouver, which would have led to a sizeable void in the Black and Gold’s management group.

The 46-year-old Ontario native has built up an impressive resume in Boston over the last 15 years as a salary cap expert who’s also brought innovative ideas, analytics know-how, and a solidly old-school view of eyeball player evaluation to the mix for the Black and Gold. Gold has been a big part of a Bruins group that has maximized the bang for their salary cap buck each season, has been a tough negotiator while getting good value on player contracts, and has done an excellent job building a P-Bruins team that enjoyed one of their best regular seasons in franchise history this past season.

Instead, the Sedins went in another direction for Canucks leadership, awarding former Vancouver forward Ryan Johnson with GM duties and setting out a mandate for what the rebuilding Canucks will strive for moving forward.

"We have a clear vision that will connect us to being a sustainable winning culture."



Henrik and Daniel Sedin issue their first statement as The Canucks' co-presidents of hockey operations. pic.twitter.com/jwIjLjYxpA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 14, 2026

“We spent 26 years in this amazing city,” said the Sedins. “We were fans for three years before we came back in a management role…so we’ve seen a lot of different aspects of this organization. Every successful team we’ve been a part of had values, cornerstones that could answer one question: Why are we here and what do we stand for?’

“Three words that we will live by is connected, committed and purpose. We want to re-establish this from top to bottom within this organization, and to the community and to this fan base. We have a clear vision that will connect us to being a sustainable winning culture.”

Interestingly enough, the set of dominoes didn’t fall there as the Bruins announced on Thursday that Langenbrunner was leaving the organization for other NHL opportunities after being linked to potential gigs in Vancouver, New Jersey and Nashville.

“The Boston Bruins have agreed to allow Jamie Langenbrunner to pursue other opportunities in the National Hockey League,” said the Bruins in a prepared statement. “The organization wishes Jamie and his family all the best moving forward.”