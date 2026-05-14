The Patriots' 2026 schedule has been released:
Initial thoughts from Bedard, and then Giardi:
BEDARD'S ANALYSIS
• Sure, it's a tough start, but I wouldn't call it impossible or anything.
Opening in Seattle against the defending champions, who pantsed you in front of the world, is not ideal (defending champs have won 16 of the last 21 season openers at home), but there's something to like about this. Internally, the Patriots are not afraid of this. In fact, they're embracing it.
Why?
Facing the Seahawks after what happened in February is the surest way to