Quintayvious Hutchins was in Newton District Court on Wednesday morning, per source, and pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and battery on a family/household member. The Patriots' 2026 7th-round draft pick was released on personal recognizance.

Police were called to a Boston College dorm room on Tuesday night after reports of a man and woman being engaged in a heated argument. According to the police report, a witness claims Hutchins grabbed the woman’s neck, and the two were pushing each other. The woman did not want photos of her neck taken, and she said she was “okay.”

The team released a statement shortly after the court appearance.

“We are aware of the report involving Quintayvious Hutchins. We take these matters very seriously and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will not have further comment at this time.”

Hutchins was selected by the Pats last month and attended rookie minicamp last week. He left Saturday’s practice after suffering an undisclosed injury. Hutchins played 43 games for Boston College over the course of his career and was a captain this past season. The 23-year-old inked a four-year contract this weekend, worth up to $4.5 million.

“We are aware of the report involving Quintayvious Hutchins. We take these matters very seriously and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will not have further comment at this time.”

Hutchins was selected by the Pats last month and attended rookie minicamp last week. He left Saturday’s practice after suffering an undisclosed injury. Hutchins played 43 games for Boston College over the course of his career and was a captain this past season. The 23-year-old inked a four-year contract this weekend, worth up to $4.5 million.