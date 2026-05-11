Report: The Celtics pursued Giannis Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Boston Celtics were one of a group of teams that inquired about trading for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo at this year’s trade deadline:

“The NBA playoffs represent another landmark point for the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. Sources said postseason teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers pursued Antetokounmpo at the February deadline, and their finishes to the campaign will play a major factor in their aggressiveness to trade for him.”

This is the latest in a long line of Antetokounmpo-Celtics connections that have appeared since Boston was eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

Some reports noted the Celtics as an interested suitor; some said they never showed much interest; and Antetokounmpo himself even randomly praised Joe Mazzulla a while back.

But this report from Charania is the clearest and most conclusive evidence that the Celtics may actually be interested in trading for Antetokounmpo.

© Benny Sieu Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown

BSJ Analysis

In the NBA world – when it comes to sources – follow the three “S”s.

Shams Charania. Marc Stein. Michael Scotto.

Boston likes to keep everything in-house. It’s rare that anything slips, even in the case of those three guys. But for the most part, they are the most reliable. So, take their reports as relative truth, with a small grain of salt, and with everyone else, either bring the whole salt shaker or throw the rumor to the wayside. In this case, grab a pinch of your finest sea salt and walk with me.

Charania’s report that the Celtics were interested in Antetokounmpo at this year’s deadline – and even pursued him – proves their willingness to shake up the team’s roster. Because a trade for Antetokounmpo wouldn’t have been a small complementary move then, and it certainly wouldn’t be this summer.

Had the Celtics actually made an offer for Antetokounmpo this season, they would have had to include at least one of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, or Derrick White. And that’s purely from a financial perspective.

It seems extremely unlikely that Tatum will be traded, so cast him aside. That leaves either Brown or White (and additional matching salary to complete the deal).

Now, reread the final line of Charania’s report:

“Their finishes to the campaign will play a major factor in their aggressiveness to trade for him.”

Well, the Celtics’ postseason finish couldn’t have been any worse. They didn’t just lose in the first round. They didn’t just lose to the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time in 44 years. They also blew a 3-1 lead in the process.

© Benny Sieu Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum

If Boston’s potential summer interest in Antetokounmpo will be based on how they performed in the playoffs, Brad Stevens may as well put the Bucks’ front office on speed dial.

So, all grains of salt accounted for, it seems as though the Celtics could be willing to part ways with one of Brown or White in a deal for Antetokounmpo this summer. And based on everything Stevens said at his exit interview press conference, that makes sense.

Stevens criticized Boston’s ability to consistently generate quality shots and, in tandem, the Celtics’ rim pressure. Who better to aid them in that regard than one of the most dominant downhill drivers of the 21st century?

All of it will come down to what Milwaukee wants.