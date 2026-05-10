Red Sox rotation taking shape with Brayan Bello, Sonny Gray, Ranger Suarez lined up for Phillies

The Red Sox are turning the page following their three-game series against the Rays and will have Monday off before opening a new three-game set with the Phillies at Fenway Park.

Boston plans to use an opener on Tuesday night before turning the game over to Brayan Bello.

It will mark the second time this season the Red Sox have used Bello in a piggyback role behind an opener. Boston previously deployed that strategy on May 5 against the Tigers, when left-hander Jovani Morán opened the game.

After Morán lasted just one inning and threw 38 pitches, the Red Sox handed the ball to Bello, and the right-hander responded with his best outing of the season.

Bello tossed seven innings, allowing just one run while earning the win in Boston’s 10-3 victory over Detroit.

“We’ll have an opener in front of Bello. Don’t know who that’s going to be yet,” interim Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said following the Sox' 4-1 loss to the Rays on Mother's Day. “We’ll talk about it after using the ‘pen today.”

Prior to his appearance in Detroit last week, Bello had struggled badly on the mound, allowing 26 earned runs across 25 2/3 innings while pitching to a 9.12 ERA through his first six starts of the season.

His relief appearance against the Tigers marked the first time all year that Bello did not allow multiple runs in an outing, lowering his ERA to 7.44. The seven-inning effort was also the longest relief outing by a Red Sox pitcher since Casey Fossum on July 24, 2002.

The Red Sox will then turn to veteran right-hander Sonny Gray in the second game of the series.

Gray is coming off his return from the injured list in Detroit, where he tossed five innings while limiting the Tigers to four hits and two walks. The outing improved Gray to 3-1 on the season and marked an encouraging first start back after dealing with hamstring tightness.

Ranger Suarez fielding ground balls nonchalantly is back 😂



He stares at the ball and gets the out after snagging this 100.9-MPH comebacker from Nick Castellanos! pic.twitter.com/VPnSAMXWSR — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2026

Boston will close out the series Thursday with Ranger Suarez taking the mound against his former club.

The left-hander has been sidelined with right hamstring tightness and has not pitched since May 3, when the Red Sox fell 3-1 to the Astros at Fenway Park.

After a pair of rocky starts to begin his Red Sox tenure, Suarez has quietly become one of Boston’s most reliable starters.

The 30-year-old owns a 2.77 ERA across seven starts and has not allowed a run in four of his last five outings while holding opponents to a .197 batting average this season.

Suarez will be a welcome addition back to a Red Sox rotation that is slowly beginning to get healthy again.

Before the hamstring issue sidelined him, the left-hander had thrown eight scoreless innings in two of his previous three starts, including a dominant outing in Toronto where he struck out 10 batters and tossed five no-hit frames.

All 10 of Ranger Suarez's strikeouts! pic.twitter.com/IA0i13FBb0 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 28, 2026

Boston is expected to proceed cautiously with Suarez, given his history of hamstring injuries.

The southpaw landed on the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain while with the Phillies in August 2023 and also missed time in the minors in 2018 with a similar issue. Both absences, however, were relatively brief.

Thursday’s outing will also mark the first time Suarez faces his former club.

The left-hander spent the 2018-2025 seasons with Philadelphia, posting a 3.38 ERA across 187 appearances, including 119 starts. Suarez originally signed with the Phillies as a 16-year-old in 2012.

Boston signed Suarez to a five-year, $130 million contract in January, the largest free-agent deal handed out by Craig Breslow since taking over baseball operations and the longest contract the Red Sox have given a free agent since Trevor Story in 2022.

Garrett Crochet, Painted 85mph Sweeper. 🖌️🎨



4th K thru 3 pic.twitter.com/2T47TDxIsz — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 25, 2026

Once Suarez rejoins the rotation, attention will shift toward Garrett Crochet, who remains on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation.