Simone: Jaylen Brown hasn't left the headlines since Celtics' playoff exit

The Boston Celtics’ playoff loss -- a blown 3-1 lead to the Philadelphia 76ers -- didn’t mark the end of Jaylen Brown’s stay in the spotlight. Not even close.

In fact, since the Celtics’ postseason exit, Brown hasn’t been able to escape the headlines. He’s been firmly planted at the top of Google searches and social media algorithms for the past week, and for the most part, it’s been his own doing.

Brown has gone live on Twitch twice since the end of the year, the first of which was the day after Boston’s playoff elimination.

During that one, Brown went over footage from Game 7, shared some of his thoughts on the year as a whole, and welcomed some Celtics fans into his home to appear on the stream.

Brown admitted that Joel Embiid was, ultimately, too much for the Celtics to handle. He dominated the matchup and completely changed the series as soon as he returned to action.

But he also made a statement that quickly caught fire on social media:

He said that this past season was his “favorite season of his basketball career.”

That quote spread like wildfire, with fans quickly jumping to conclusions.

Oh, so he’s okay with a first-round exit?

He doesn’t care about winning in the playoffs?

Does he want to be the No. 1 option on another team?

Is he taking a shot at Jayson Tatum?

Brown also discussed the officiating in the Celtics-76ers series, primarily focusing on the inconsistent calls regarding his off-arm push-offs. The NBA fined Brown $50,000 for his on-stream comments.

Shortly after Brown’s stream, Tracy McGrady, a mentor of the Celtics star, mentioned that there may be something brewing between Brown and the Celtics organization.

On his podcast, 'Cousins,' McGrady noted that Brown’s “frustration lies deeply within the organization.” Obviously, much like Brown’s stream comments, McGrady’s podcast clip rapidly made the rounds on social media. So much so that Brad Stevens was asked about it during his exit interview on Wednesday morning.

“I talked to Jaylen [on] Monday a little bit after — real quickly, and it was nothing but positive,” Stevens said. “He has not expressed those frustrations to me. We've been here 10 years together. Obviously, I love JB, and everybody around here loves JB, and just like any of our other guys, as we get to the end of the season, I'll be here, and my door is always open, and if anybody ever wants to come in and talk about it — and talk about their team, their place, whatever the case may be, I'm all ears.

“And that would be 1-16, not just Jaylen, not just Jayson, not just the guys that have been here. I think it's really important to be available. So I certainly am, and none of that has been expressed to me.”

© Winslow Townson Brad Stevens and Jaylen Brown

Brown eventually addressed things on another stream a couple of days later.

“I hate that our president of basketball operations even had to respond to this,” Brown said. “Me and Brad have a great relationship. I love Boston. If it was up to me I could play here for the next 10 years.”

He opened that statement, noting that there were things “swirling” about him and the organization, likely referring to the McGrady rumor and, in turn, effectively shutting it down.

Combine his stream comments with Stevens’ response and the lingering Giannis Antetokounmpo-to-the-Celtics rumblings, and it’s been quite an eventful week since Boston got bounced.

It’s hard to adequately pick apart everything Brown has said in recent days, but even more difficult to break down the meaning of it all. In fact, it’s truly impossible to know the meaning of it all. The only person who knows that is Brown himself.

Should you take Brown’s words at face value, then he seemingly cleared things up. Yet he also stood his ground. Because the declaration of his love for Stevens and Boston wasn’t the only statement he made during his second stream.

Brown also doubled down on this past year being the favorite of his career.