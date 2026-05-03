Red Sox fall 3-1 in extras to Astros, lose Ranger Suárez to hamstring injury

It was another frustrating loss for the Red Sox, who once again failed to capitalize with runners in scoring position and may have lost another key arm in a 3-1 extra-inning defeat to the Astros on Sunday afternoon.

Boston could ill afford another blow to its rotation, but it may have gotten one anyway.

Ranger Suárez exited after just 70 pitches (46 strikes) with right hamstring tightness. The left-hander delivered four scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out three and walking one before departing with the game still scoreless. Left-hander Tyler Samaniego took over in relief.

While the pitching staff continues to be stretched, the offense did little to ease the burden, a familiar theme.

The Red Sox had multiple early chances but couldn’t break through, going 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position through the first three innings. Jarren Duran led off the game with a single and moved to second, but was stranded. Carlos Narváez doubled in the second, again with no result.

Boston threatened again in the third. Willson Contreras singled, and Roman Anthony followed with a double off the top of the Green Monster, putting two in scoring position. But with two outs, Andruw Monasterio’s bunt attempt was erased by a strong play from Isaac Paredes.

The Red Sox finally broke through in the fifth when Duran launched a 376-foot homer to right field, his second of the series and third of the season, continuing signs of life at the top of the lineup.

Jarren Duran has reached base safely in 21 of 29 games this season.



He has two homers and four RBI on this brief homestand. pic.twitter.com/v2AzTsn5Rg — Chris Henrique (@ChrisHenrique) May 3, 2026

Boston had a chance to add on. Contreras walked and stole second, but Wilyer Abreu struck out swinging to end the threat.

Between Suárez and the bullpen, the Red Sox kept Houston quiet until the sixth. Christian Walker led off with a single and later scored on José Altuve’s ninth double of the season, tying the game at 1-1.

From there, Boston’s bullpen held firm. Garrett Whitlock worked a clean eighth after allowing a leadoff single, stranding a runner at second. In the ninth, Aroldis Chapman navigated traffic, striking out Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez, the latter on a 100.5 mph sinker, to send the game to extra innings.

100 FROM CHAPMAN AND HE STARES YORDAN DOWN pic.twitter.com/mIPqpy8yWM — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) May 3, 2026

The Red Sox had a late opportunity in the ninth after a throwing error allowed Contreras to reach second with two outs, but Anthony grounded out to end the inning.

In the 10th, Houston capitalized.

With the automatic runner on second, Braden Shewmake reached on a bunt after Zack Kelly couldn’t make the play. After a double play and a walk, Cam Smith delivered the decisive blow, ripping a two-run double off the Green Monster to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. A potential third run was cut down at the plate on a rundown, but the damage was done.

Boston had one last chance in the bottom half. Abreu walked, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa successfully bunted the runners over. Marcelo Mayer was then hit by a pitch to load the bases.

But once again, the Red Sox couldn’t deliver.

Ceddanne Rafaela grounded into a game-ending double play, sealing another missed opportunity.

Officially 10 GB of the Yankees in the AL East.



Tied for the worst record in the AL with the Angels at 13-21. Only team worse in the sport is the Mets at 11-22.



Astros looked like garbage and still took 2 out of 3. Now we wait for a Suarez update. Horrendous vibes. pic.twitter.com/k3lS5zXFFo — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) May 3, 2026

The Red Sox fell to 13-21 on the season, while the Astros improved to 14-21. Houston took the three-game series, 2-1, and is now 5-1 against Boston this year.

Boston went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base through nine innings.

The Red Sox open a three-game series in Detroit on Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET. Left-hander Payton Tolle (0-1, 3.38 ERA) is scheduled to start for Boston, while the Tigers have yet to announce a starter.

More on Suárez and the Rotation

If Suárez is sidelined for any extended period, it would be another significant blow to a rotation already without Garrett Crochet (shoulder inflammation) and Sonny Gray (hamstring).

Boston’s pitching depth has been pushed to its limits in recent weeks. The Red Sox have already turned to rookies Jake Bennett and Tolle to help patch together innings. Tolle impressed in his debut, striking out 11 Yankees over six innings while allowing just one hit and one run, but was less sharp in his second outing against Toronto, throwing 68 pitches over 4 2/3 innings while allowing three runs and walking four.

Bennett, meanwhile, delivered a poised performance in his Major League debut Friday night, tossing five innings to earn the win.

The rotation picture remains fluid heading into the Red Sox’ upcoming road trip to Detroit. Boston has already tabbed Tolle to start Monday, with Brayan Bello or another option lined up for Tuesday. Wednesday’s starter remains to be determined, with Gray a possibility if he checks the necessary boxes in his recovery.