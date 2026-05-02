Connelly Early struggles, Red Sox waste opportunities in 6-3 loss to Astros

The Red Sox entered Saturday riding the momentum of a series-opening win over the Astros, donning their yellow alternate jerseys, in which they were 43-22 all-time, but still searching for their first win in them this season. That drought continued, as Houston powered past Boston in a 6-3 loss.

Connelly Early struggled out of the gate, throwing 29 pitches in the first inning and issuing two walks. Those free passes proved costly, as Christian Walker lined a single off the Green Monster that scored Carlos Correa for the game’s first run.

One bright spot for Early came in that opening frame, when he struck out Yordan Alvarez. The Astros slugger went hitless again, dropping to 0-for-9 in the weekend series.

The other story was Boston’s inability to capitalize with runners in scoring position. The Red Sox went 2-for-9 in those spots, left 10 men on base, drew seven walks, and struck out seven times.

In the third inning, Ceddanne Rafaela sparked the offense with a leadoff single to right and stole second with ease. Caleb Durbin followed with a walk, and while Spencer Arrighetti had been efficient early, the Red Sox made him work in the third, drawing walks from Durbin and Jarren Duran. Still, Boston came up empty as Willson Contreras grounded into an inning-ending double play.

In the fourth, Early ran into trouble. Walker singled to left, followed by a José Altuve double into deep center. On the replay, Rafaela appeared frustrated, perhaps thinking Trevor Story had a chance to make a play at second.

Ceddanne Rafaela did not look very happy after Trevor Story didn't make an attempt to get Altuve at second.



Good play by Marcelo saved a run right after. pic.twitter.com/lVYC2JQUlQ — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) May 2, 2026

Moments later, Brice Matthews broke the game open, launching a three-run homer into the Green Monster seats to make it 4-0. Cam Smith followed with his sixth double, Houston’s second extra-base hit of the inning, and Carlos Correa added another run to extend the lead to 5-0.

With a five-run cushion, Arrighetti lost the zone in the fifth, walking the first two batters he faced. Boston had a chance to capitalize, but couldn’t deliver. Story struck out, fouling a sweeper into the mitt of catcher Yainer Díaz. Marcelo Mayer advanced the runners with a chopper up the middle, fielded by Correa, but Rafaela struck out to end the threat; the Red Sox stranded runners in back-to-back innings.

Early lasted just four innings in what was arguably his worst start of the season and big league career, allowing five earned runs on six hits, with three walks, three strikeouts, and the three-run homer to Matthews.

Brice Matthews sends a 3-run blast over the Green Monster! pic.twitter.com/L2fUuZOX12 — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2026

Ryan Watson entered in relief in the fifth and, after retiring the first batter, surrendered a towering solo homer to Walker that banged off the Green Monster, extending Houston’s lead to 6-0. Story later had another opportunity to drive in runs but came up empty once again.

Watson provided three innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts in his 14th appearance of the season. The outing pushed his ERA to 6.10 on the season, and opposing hitters are batting over .300 against the righty. Boston must keep him on the 26-man roster because he's a Rule 5 draft pick.

Tyler Samaniego handled the final two innings, surrendering three hits, and hit Walker in the head in the ninth inning, forcing him to leave the game.

The Sox showed some life in the sixth. Connor Wong led off with a single to left, the fourth straight inning Boston put the leadoff man aboard, and Duran followed with a single to right, moving Wong to third.

Contreras then drove a 90.4 mph sinker from Arrighetti to deep center, but Matthews made a strong catch at the wall. Wong tagged and scored, giving Contreras his 21st RBI.

Brice Matthews times his jump perfectly to take away a hit 😳 pic.twitter.com/gqz4Zzf0yJ — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2026