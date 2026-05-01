Red Sox call on Jake Bennett amid rotation injuries after offseason trade

This offseason, the Red Sox and Nationals completed a rare prospect-for-prospect deal, swapping young arms.

Boston acquired left-hander Jake Bennett in exchange for right-hander Luis Perales. The trade also marked the first between chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and new Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni, who departed the Red Sox organization this offseason to take over in Washington.

Bennett and Perales are two very different types of pitchers; Bennett aligns with Boston’s focus on big-framed arms, while Perales offers the Nationals high-upside potential as they continue to rebuild.

Additionally, there wasn’t much overlap between the two pitchers beyond their return from Tommy John surgery. Bennett underwent the procedure in September 2023 and missed the entire 2024 season. Perales had the surgery in 2024, returned to the mound late in 2025, and then pitched in the Arizona Fall League that October.

Bennett bounced back in 2025, posting a 2.27 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 19 appearances (18 starts) across three levels, and has been dominant this season with Worcester. Through five starts, he owns a 0.86 ERA, allowing just two earned runs on 12 hits with 16 strikeouts over 21 innings.

At 6-foot-6, Bennett fits the mold of the type of pitcher Breslow has targeted during his tenure leading Boston’s front office.

Jake Bennett got the ball in Worcester for Wednesday's start: pic.twitter.com/XPFnKp4zMQ — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) April 24, 2026

The southpaw fits that mold while offering a high floor, and now appears on the verge of making his big league debut Friday night as he steps into the rotation with Garrett Crochet landing on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation.

“Big-time strike thrower,” interim Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said about Bennett on Tuesday in Toronto. “The velocity and the fastball have obviously ticked up. He was coming off an arm injury when he was with Washington. But when he’s sitting there 94, another guy kind of like (Payton) Tolle, doesn’t throw as hard, but big guy that really gets down the mound with big extension. So he tends to get in on hitters, too, because the fastball plays up.

“He’s in the zone a lot,” Tracy added. “Does a good job of holding runners. He can go from a slide step, he can use a leg kick, lands all stuff. But he’s really, really good, at least down there has been, of getting the ball in the strike zone. And he gets a lot of weak contact.”

Across Breslow’s first two MLB Drafts, the Red Sox have selected 20 pitchers with an average size of 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, a clear trend toward bigger, power arms.

That includes 6-foot-6, 250-pound left-hander in Tolle, whom Boston took in the second round of the 2024 draft out of TCU. Since then, his fastball has developed to touch 96 mph.

4 strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work for Jake Bennett on Friday. pic.twitter.com/5dNEHCFq2V — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) April 14, 2026

In the most recent draft, Boston selected right-hander Marcus Phillips out of Tennessee with the pick acquired in the Quinn Priester trade. The 6-foot-4, 246-pounder brings premium velocity, sitting 96–99 mph and topping out at 100.8 mph in college.